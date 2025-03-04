The US must distance itself from Iranian terrorist cult MEK - opinion

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has long been an annual gathering of patriots dedicated to America’s values – freedom, security, and unwavering support for our allies, especially Israel.

Yet, this year, CPAC saw a troubling presence: the Iranian terrorist cult, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), also known as the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

While CPAC did not officially endorse or invite CPAC to last month’s event, the MEK was visibly present, aggressively lobbying and working behind the scenes to gain political influence. That some Republicans are willing to associate with this extremist organization is not just alarming; it is a betrayal of American values and a dangerous mistake.

The MEK is not a legitimate opposition to the Iranian regime. It is a radical, authoritarian cult that once embraced Marxist-Islamist ideology. In the 1970s, it carried out a string of assassinations targeting US military personnel and contractors in Iran.

MEK cheered the 1979 hostage crisis, standing with the radicals who humiliated the United States on the world stage. The FBI’s 2004 investigative report concluded that the MEK remained actively engaged in terrorism, including plots planned at its headquarters in France. The Iranian flag flutters outside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)

MEK rebranded itself

One would assume that such a group would be completely discredited in Washington. Yet, instead of being exiled from political circles, the MEK has managed to rebrand itself – exploiting the US political system through a well-financed influence operation.

Although the MEK was removed from the US terrorist list in 2012 under the Obama administration, Western intelligence agencies remain wary of its activities. The US State Department’s 2023 Terrorism Report does not endorse the MEK as a legitimate opposition force, indicating that groups such as the MEK remain controversial.

European intelligence agencies, including French authorities, have repeatedly raided MEK compounds over money laundering and suspicious activities.

In 2023, Albanian authorities also raided an MEK base over cybersecurity violations and illegal operations, further underscoring ongoing concerns.

Despite its long-documented history of terrorism, the MEK has managed to escape the US terrorist list – not through reform, but through an aggressive lobbying campaign. MEK strategy relies on funneling millions of dollars through front organizations, securing political endorsements, and misleading policymakers about its legitimacy. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This deception continues today as it attempts to embed itself within conservative circles and buy political influence.This money, funneled through a web of front groups, has allowed MEK to buy access to US officials, leading many to overlook its dark history. Nevertheless, MEK members who have become US citizens are still restricted from holding security-clearance positions, a sign that American intelligence agencies continue to regard them as a potential risk.

BEYOND ITS anti-American past, the MEK has also been deeply hostile to Israel.

In the 1980s, it worked alongside Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), engaging in attacks against Israeli interests, and openly supporting violent movements in the Middle East. The organization claims to have rebranded itself as a “pro-democracy” force, but its internal structure resembles a dictatorial cult. Members are subjected to psychological control, forced celibacy, and severe punishment for dissent.

The reality is that engaging with the MEK is not just a political miscalculation – it directly threatens the US and Israel’s national security. The same group that once killed Americans is now manipulating US policymakers to gain influence and resources.

The MEK’s deception continues through misinformation campaigns, aggressive lobbying, and intelligence-damaging tactics. MEK often disguises itself as a human rights advocacy group to mislead policymakers, despite its history of espionage and subversive activities. The US cannot afford to allow a former terrorist organization, still shrouded in secrecy, to dictate policy decisions.

So why are some Republicans engaging with MEK?

The answer is simple: money. The MEK has spent vast amounts securing the endorsements of American politicians, often paying hefty speaking fees. It claims to be the “only alternative” to the Iranian regime, despite being widely despised inside Iran for its collaboration with Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War. Its support among actual Iranians is negligible.

Republicans must ask themselves: Why should we associate with a group that has murdered Americans? Why give a platform to a terrorist cult that deceives policymakers under the guise of democratic opposition?

Supporting the Iranian people’s fight for freedom means standing with real grassroots movements, not with a corrupt, cash-fueled organization looking to buy legitimacy in Washington.

This is not just a political concern – it is a matter of national security. The US cannot allow an organization with a history of terrorism and ongoing deception to operate freely in Washington. Stronger legislative measures are needed to prevent groups like the MEK from manipulating the political system. The MEK should be treated as a pariah, not as a partner. If CPAC and Republican leaders truly stand for conservative values, they must cut ties with this group immediately.

Congress should consider legislative measures to restrict foreign terrorist-linked organizations from lobbying in Washington. Additionally, Congress should investigate how foreign groups with past terrorist ties exploit lobbying loopholes to gain influence, ensuring that national security is not compromised for political convenience.

Any association with the MEK legitimizes terrorism and undermines America’s national security. The US must permanently end MEK’s influence in Washington before its deception leads to irreversible consequences.

The writer is an Iranian-American research professor and energy expert, political and human rights activist, organizer of joint events between Iranian and Jewish communities in Massachusetts, and leader of the From Boston To Iran group, alongside fellow activists. X @Aidin_FreeIran