A look in between sanctity and tension during Ramadan in Israel - opinion

The month of Ramadan, the holiest period for Muslims, is a time of spiritual elevation, fasting, prayer, and self-reflection. Beyond its religious significance, Ramadan carries a universal message of compassion, solidarity, and brotherhood.

During this month, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn until sunset, seeking to purify their souls, distance themselves from wrongdoing, and engage in charitable acts. This spiritual experience is further enriched by family and community gatherings for breaking the fast and shared prayers.

In Israel – tradition and security

Unfortunately, in recent years, the month of Ramadan in Israel has become a period marked by tension. Instead of preserving the values of compassion and peace, extremist elements exploit the month for political purposes and incitement. Tensions often arise around Jerusalem’s holy sites, particularly on the Temple Mount (al-Haram al-Sharif), where radical groups attempt to inflame the situation using religious-nationalist rhetoric.

This is not an inherent characteristic of Islam itself but rather a political-ideological phenomenon aimed at manipulating religious and national sentiments for external agendas. As a result, a paradox emerges: a month meant to be dedicated to spirituality, solidarity, and peace instead becomes a focal point of tension, violence, and friction between communities. Israeli security forces are compelled to remain on high alert, and instead of a festive atmosphere, many experience feelings of anxiety and concern.

In Muslim countries, celebration and joy

It is noteworthy that in many Muslim-majority countries, Ramadan is celebrated in a joyful and vibrant atmosphere. Nights come alive with festive meals, communal prayers, and social events that continue until dawn. These traditions strengthen the sense of unity and community, highlighting the celebratory and spiritual aspects of the month. Tens of thousands pray at al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan's Laylat al-Qadr in April 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

The Muslim community in Israel bears a dual responsibility: to uphold the sanctity of the month and celebrate it in accordance with Islamic values, while also rejecting any attempt to exploit religion for incitement and violence. The Quran advocates for peace, mutual respect, and the rejection of violence. It offers no justification for harming innocent people or disrupting public order. Those who attempt to use Ramadan as a tool for fueling tensions act against the spirit of Islam and distort its profound meaning.

Education, dialogue, and building bridges

Instead of merely reacting to events, Israeli society as a whole – both Jews and Arabs – must take proactive steps to foster mutual understanding. It is essential to deepen education about the true values of Islam, raise public awareness of the deeper meaning of Ramadan, and establish channels of dialogue between different communities.

Over the years, local initiatives of Jewish-Arab cooperation during Ramadan have demonstrated that it is possible to create spaces of solidarity. Joint events, shared iftar meals, interfaith dialogue, and neighborly relations all help to reduce tensions, strengthen mutual familiarity, and build genuine community resilience.

Ramadan’s original values

Ramadan should return to what it truly represents: a time of spiritual elevation, compassion, and brotherhood. Israeli society must address the central challenge – preventing extremist elements from hijacking the discourse and exploiting religion for political purposes. Only through education, mutual understanding, and genuine dialogue can we ensure that Ramadan remains faithful to its values and serves as a force for bringing hearts together rather than fostering division.

Coexistence is not an empty slogan – it is a daily choice each of us must make. Ramadan can and should be an opportunity to strengthen familiarity and trust between different groups in Israel. If we choose the path of mutual respect and cooperation, we can turn this challenge into an opportunity – ensuring that the true spirit of Ramadan shines upon all of Israeli society. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

As a Muslim and an Arab-Israeli, this is how I hope things will be.

The writer is an Arab-Israeli educator and columnist.