When Jewish communities vanish, who will remember them? - opinion

When a Jewish community disappears from a small town, who remembers it? In some places, local institutions have stepped up to preserve these histories before they vanish. In Bucyrus, Ohio, a town of about 11,500 people, the public library recently partnered with the Bucyrus Historical Society to create an exhibit, Celebrating Jewish Families & Their Legacy in Bucyrus. Drawing on newly digitized research, the display showcases artifacts that bring these stories to life, ensuring the community remembers its former Jewish presence.

In Steuben County, New York, the local historical society featured stories of Jewish families in Corning in Steuben Echoes magazine, further demonstrating how local history initiatives can safeguard these narratives. These efforts, building on research I undertook, reflect a growing recognition that small-town Jewish history is an integral part of broader community memory. Yet in many other towns, these histories risk being forgotten entirely – unless someone steps in to tell them.

While Jewish life in America is often associated with large cities, my research has uncovered the histories of over 20 Jewish communities in places like Auburn, New York, and Xenia, Ohio, revealing a different reality. For generations, Jewish families thrived in small towns, opening businesses, contributing to civic life, and building religious communities – even where their numbers never exceeded a few dozen families.

Yet as migration, economic shifts, and time took their toll, so too did their histories fade. Without active preservation, these stories risk disappearing entirely. One group has been instrumental in keeping these histories alive: rural newspapers.

Across rural America, Jewish populations were often small, making up less than 3% of a town's residents. It didn't take much – just a handful of families moving away – before a synagogue became unsustainable. The decline of Jewish communities has mirrored broader rural population decline across the Great Plains, Midwest, and Northeast. Yet Jewish residents were deeply woven into these places.

My research, which relies heavily on historical newspapers, has shown how Jewish entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and community members shaped their towns. Unlike major publications, small-town newspapers preserve personal stories that might otherwise be lost.

The challenge of remembering Jewish history

This challenge of remembering Jewish history extends beyond America. In Wales, Jewish communities once flourished in towns like Bangor, Colwyn Bay, and Wrexham. Arriving in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Jewish immigrants built businesses that shaped Welsh high streets. Yet today, little of that history remains visible.

A 2022 effort in North Wales sought to map and preserve these remnants before they disappeared entirely. In Llandudno, a jeweler still bears the name “Wartski,” a remnant of a Jewish family business that relocated to London. But without active documentation, these histories risk fading completely. The situation in Wales mirrors what has happened in small-town America: Jewish communities vanish, and with them, their histories – unless someone steps in to tell their stories.

Holmes County, Ohio, is best known for its large Amish population, yet a 2024 article in The Bargain Hunter told another story: how Jewish families shaped the region as far back as the 1840s, especially in retail, medicine, and civic life. The article received over 1,300 online views – far more than the publication’s typical reach – demonstrating strong public interest in learning about histories that might otherwise be forgotten.

In Cambridge, Ohio, The Daily Jeffersonian published my guest column on Beth El, a long-gone Jewish congregation, showing a deep local interest in preserving these stories. In Logan, Ohio, The Logan Daily News highlighted Jewish residents who not only ran businesses but also played key roles in civic and religious life. These examples illustrate how newspapers serve as vital guardians of history.

This is not just about nostalgia. At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, preserving Jewish history in rural America is more important than ever. Studies show that people are less likely to hold antisemitic views when they have greater exposure to Jewish people and Jewish history. But what happens when there are no Jews left in a town?

One of the most powerful ways to combat misinformation and prejudice is through local storytelling – making history personal and relevant. Seeing that a Jewish family once owned the store where their grandparents shopped for shoes, or that a Jewish doctor helped deliver their parents, fosters a connection to Jewish history that might not otherwise exist.

Rural America is at risk of losing many of its stories. Small towns are grappling with how to remember not just Jewish residents but also black communities, immigrant communities, and other groups who shaped their histories. If we don’t act now, these histories could be lost forever.

Supporting local journalism is one clear step. Small-town newspapers play a vital role in preserving history, but many are financially struggling. Subscribing, donating, or advocating for funding helps keep these outlets alive. Engaging with local historical societies – many of which operate with small staffs and rely on volunteers – also makes a difference. Even encouraging newspapers to cover overlooked histories ensures that these narratives are preserved before they fade away.

Rural America is often portrayed as monolithic, but the truth is far more complex. Jewish communities thrived in small towns, contributed to civic life, and left a lasting impact. Thanks to rural newspapers, their stories are still being told. Whether these histories remain known in the future depends on the choices we make now. The stories are still here – but only if we choose to remember them.

Will we preserve them while we still can, or let them disappear forever?

