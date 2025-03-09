Grapevine March 9, 2025: Ironic timing

ONE HAS to wonder whether Justice Minister Yariv Levin is a misogynist or simply living up to his name. “Yariv” in Hebrew means “rival” or “adversary.” Levin has long been opposed to Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, whom he perceives as a spoke in his wheel. This is not the first time that he has tried to get rid of her, but this time it seems more serious.

On Wednesday, just three days before International Women’s Day, he initiated proceedings to do just that. This could be a red alert heralding a return to total gender inequality. Today, it appears to be laughable, but a man like Levin could get a bee in his bonnet and decide to deprive women of the vote and of equal employment opportunities, which signifies the end of democracy.

The huge turnouts against the government when he attempted to introduce the judicial reform failed to accomplish anything. He’s still determined to get his way. What he may get, if that happens, is a vast exodus that will make all those high-rise towers that have changed the horizon a huge waste of money.

Among the people who have come to the attorney-general’s defense is former Supreme Court chief justice Dorit Beinisch, who describes Baharav-Miara as a consummate professional and says that the move to dismiss her is purely political and that it defies the principles of the rule of law. BAR REFAELI – headed to Castro. (credit: Simonell)

Ze Magiya Lecha

■ THERE ARE frequent announcements about millions of dollars having been raised abroad for Israel, but the money does not filter down to the people who need it most. In the radio phone-in program You’re Entitled To It (“Ze Magiya Lecha”) conducted by social work expert Gili Tamir, reservists, pensioners, women on maternity leave, and others seek advice on how to get the payments owed to them according to law. Very often, the cause is some heartless clerk who has denied the caller’s right to whatever sum he or she is legally entitled to. It’s only after Tamir steps in and pulls the right strings that the matter is rectified.

Billions of Israel bonds

■ AMONG THE billions of dollars that have flooded into Israel since October 7, 2023, is a record-breaking $4.5 billion announced at the Israel Bonds, the Development Corporation for Israel leadership conference in Dallas, Texas, last week.

The keynote address was delivered by Israel’s recently appointed new ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter, who emphasized the importance of Israel’s American allies in strengthening Israel’s economy.

A significant part of the event was a discussion on combating antisemitism and addressing BDS campaigns. Attendees were given insight into critical strategies to counter misinformation and strengthen pro-Israel advocacy.

During the conference, Dani Naveh, Israel Bonds president and CEO, and the Vice President of National Sales Stuart Garawitz led strategic planning sessions. Israel Bonds National and International Chairman of the Board Dr. Andrew M. Hutter and Israel Bonds Chairman of the National Campaign Advisory Council Larry Olschwanger laid the foundation for the organization’s 2025 initiatives.

"At Israel Bonds, we all have one thing in common, and that is an investment in building Israel's tomorrow together," said Naveh. "Over the last 18 months, Israel Bonds has raised $4.5b. globally, more than double the amount typically raised over this time period. And we are proud to be a part of Israel's resilience, now and in the future."

The problem with the name 'Feed Israel'

■ THE INTENTION is, in all probability, honorable, but the name Feed Israel is problematic. Yes, there are financially insecure people for whom the free meals provided by various charitable organizations are important, but the name of the organization suggests that everyone in Israel is hungry – and that is far from the truth.

Coffee shops and restaurants are well patronized. So are beer and wine bars, and the prices charged are far from easily affordable. Many years ago, Yossi Beilin, who was then an influential political figure, was invited to address a World WIZO conference in Tel Aviv.

He told his audience that Israel is a poor country with rich people and that they would be better advised to invest their money in Jewish education in their home countries. This raised an angry storm, as it probably would if he delivered the same speech today.

But one only has to read reports of profits made by Israel’s leading banks over the past year to realize that Beilin knew what he was talking about. Banks need money to make investments. Who provides the money? John Citizen. Who gets the interest from the investment? The bank.

In the lead was Bank Leumi, with an unprecedented 40% increase in net income in 2024, amounting to NIS 4b., at a time when Israel’s economy was at a very low point. Go figure.

Cancelling USAID

■ FOREIGN AID for humanitarian needs is big news these days in one way or another. President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel USAID, which has long been the pride of America’s help in the world, has to some extent been thwarted by the Supreme Court.

But an American-based organization, Humanity and Inclusion, based in Silver Springs, Maryland, which has been the co-winner of a Nobel Peace Prize, issued a statement by its Executive Director Hannah Guedenet following Israel’s announcement that it would stop the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza unless Hamas agreed to the US proposal to extend the ceasefire.

“The recent decision by Israel to halt all aid entering Gaza will have catastrophic effects on people’s lives,” she warned. “Humanity & Inclusion has expressed concern over 16 months of international humanitarian law violations. Israel continues to disregard international humanitarian law despite being the occupying power with clear obligations.

“The pause in hostilities and the flow of aid have brought relief to communities and must continue without preconditions. Humanitarian aid must not be leveraged, and the population should not endure collective punishment, which constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law. We need a permanent ceasefire, with all parties ensuring rapid and unimpeded humanitarian aid.”

In memorium: Dojo Smadja

■ A NEW judo hall is to be constructed at Wingate Institute in memory of Sgt.-Maj. Omer Smadja, a reservist soldier who was killed in action in Gaza in June 2024. He was the son of Oren Smadja, a former Olympic bronze medalist and coach of Israel’s Olympic team that competed in Paris, and won medals. The cornerstone for the new building will be laid on Tuesday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m. with the participation of Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar, the ministry’s Director-General Kfir Cohen, Wingate Chairman Yoav Heller, coaches and members of Israel’s judo community, and, of course, the Smadja family. The cornerstone event will be moderated by judoka Ori Sasson.

Fast fashion

■ NOT SO many years ago, a fashion model was definitely past her prime after the age of 30. But fashion companies have come to realize that women of every age like fashion, and to make fashion more appealing to those women who already have a couple of wrinkles, the models showing clothes designed for the 30-plus age group should be more or less the same age as the women for whom the clothes are intended.

Of course, it’s flexible because, in the final analysis, fashion is according to taste and not to age group, but, nonetheless, older models who might have once been put out to pasture are being kept in advertisements and on runways.

One example is Ruslana Rodina, 36, who last week signed a NIS 200,000 contract to be the presenter of Scoop’s summer shoes collection. Another is international supermodel Bar Refaeli, 39, who has been signed on to lead the campaigns for Castro’s collections for 2025.

Castro has not disclosed the figure that it will pay Refaeli, but it’s certain that the sum will keep her in clover for quite some time.

The choice is not surprising.

Refaeli has been an Israeli fashion icon since she was barely into her teens, and her status was confirmed by the demand in which she was sought abroad and the amazing locations in which she was photographed for publications such as Sports Illustrated.

Interfaith conference

■ CONFLICT OFTEN sparks interfaith action or reaction. Recently, Bar-Ilan University held an interfaith conference, and last week it was the turn of the Dan Family Aish World Center in Jerusalem’s Old City, where leaders of Islamic, Christian, Jewish, and Druze faiths came together to dialogue at an event called Bridges of Light, which was co-hosted by the Ohr Torah Interfaith Center and the Interfaith Encounter Association.

The event was also attended by several diplomats, including religiously observant Ambassador Ezra Cohen of Panama and his wife, Linda. In addition to his native Spanish, the ambassador is also fluent in Hebrew and English. One of the key topics of the event was coexistence. The venue for such a discussion was ideal given that the Old City of Jerusalem is an area in which communities of different faiths literally live side by side and, for the most part, get along well with each other.

greerfc@gmail.com