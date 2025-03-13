A rape in India won’t stop Israelis from traveling there—should it? - opinion

After the rape of an Israeli woman in India last week, the perception of many that India is spiritual and tolerant may not be true. The act of sexual violence was exposed as relatively "routine" - almost normalized. An Indian researcher stated, "What is natural for us is perceived as promiscuity there," yet this does not appear to be a threat to Israelis. The same researcher believes Israelis are going to continue to travel to India, despite the risk.

Indian authorities are taking the incident very seriously—a 27-year-old Israeli tourist was raped, along with the 29-year-old woman who hosted her at her home, while an Indian tourist was murdered after being pushed into a water canal along with two others, one local and one American. Alongside sorrow, frustration, and anger, there is also significant concern in India, especially in the area of the incident, about the potential damage to tourism.

Israelis love visiting India, making it one of the most popular destinations for Israeli backpackers. Perhaps more than other post-army travel destinations, many continue to return to India again and again. According to official data from India’s Ministry of Tourism, around 70,000 Israeli tourists visit India annually. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the number stood at 73,137. Popular destinations among Israeli backpackers include Hampi and Bangalore—now making headlines—along with Goa, Delhi, Rishikesh, Pushkar, Dharamshala, the Parvati Valley, and more recently, the Andaman Islands. Some call these places "the hummus trail" due to the large number of Israeli visitors and the prevalence of hummus restaurants run by either Israelis or locals catering to them.

However, India fears a broader impact on its tourism industry, which employs 42 million Indians.

Is India a safe place for women?

Contrary to its image, India is not a safe place for women. According to official 2019 data, a woman is raped in India every 16 minutes. In 2021, 31,677 reported rape cases were documented. However, as in many other countries, the number of unreported cases is significantly higher. The two suspects in the rape case against an Israeli woman in India. (credit: Walla)

In Karnataka, the state where last week’s horrific incident occurred, 505 rape cases were reported in 2019—more than one per day on average. The actual number of cases is likely much higher. And rape is just one type of sexual offense that female tourists—or women in general—must protect themselves from in India. Sexual harassment and indecent acts, even in broad daylight on the street or public transport, are common occurrences in the country.

"There’s no way to be in India without experiencing harassment in some form," Israeli female backpackers warn each other online. "Avoid unnecessary risks, like walking alone at night, and be careful who you sit next to on transportation."

"They stare," they caution one another about behavior that would be entirely unacceptable in the US, for example. Warnings also include avoiding short pants, revealing clothing, and other attire that might attract attention. However, ultimately, they see this as a calculated risk rather than a reason to choose a different travel destination, acknowledging a social phenomenon: "In India, the concept of personal space is almost nonexistent."

Dr. Daria Maoz, a sociologist, anthropologist, and author of India Will Love Me, believes that the latest incident won’t deter Israelis from traveling to India.

"I saw an interview with a traveler who knows the victims, and when asked if she was scared, she said, 'Not at all, I'm returning there tonight, and I'm not worried,'" Maoz recounted.

She explains that tourists are drawn to destinations like Sinai or India because of their perceived image, often rationalizing away the dangers despite bombings, murders, or rapes.

"In my research, I repeatedly encounter justifications such as 'lightning won’t strike twice,' 'we’re in a safe area,' or 'for me, this place is home and family'—without any real reasoning or evidence," she said.

Maoz also points out that sexual assaults in India often happen even when close acquaintances accompany victims. She cites examples such as the 2012 case where an Indian student traveling with a friend on a minibus was raped and murdered by the driver and six other passengers, and the 2013 case of a Swiss woman raped and robbed while cycling alongside her husband.

"In my study, even women aged 40-50 who traveled alone said they feared physical difficulty but not for their personal safety," she noted. "If anyone will worry, it’s the parents. Maybe they’ll ask questions, maybe there will be tears, but in the end, the daughters will go."

She also highlights a lack of awareness among parents: "In my lectures, I find that many parents prefer not to know what their kids are doing, how much they smoke, what they smoke, or what they consume. Every year, 500 Israeli backpackers require rescue in India after psychotic episodes due to drug use, even so-called 'soft' drugs."

"The risks in India come from every direction," Maoz warned.

"For now, women will try not to be alone," she continued. "As a researcher, I traveled alone, I stayed in homes, I was in crazy dangers, and I was harassed more than once. Someone touched here, someone tried there—who knows how it would have ended without outside intervention?"

Cultural gaps create misconceptions

Tourism destination images are difficult to change, Maoz explained. "India has a strong image as a spiritual, accepting, and tolerant place—far from reality."

She also noted cultural differences that contribute to misunderstandings. "They want to know if you're married. Seeing women kiss or hug is shocking to them. What seems natural to us is perceived as promiscuity there, a kind of approval to act upon it. And in the background, there's a deep-seated resentment toward privileged, arrogant Western tourists."

Tamara, a 29-year-old from the Golan Heights, is on her second visit to India. For the past two months, she has been managing a space in Goa, and next week, she will run a facility in Dharamshala alongside two social workers. The initiative, "The Place," is a joint project with NATAL, Sheba Medical Center, and Magnus Rescue, aimed at supporting Israeli travelers affected by the October 7 attacks.

"I generally don’t feel fear in the world," she said. "Travelers know that things can happen, but they need to be aware, not afraid. Awareness keeps me safe."

She acknowledged that the recent horrific case heightens this awareness. "Among Indians, there are many good people, and it's important to remember that. I haven’t heard of people changing their plans, just of travelers being more mindful—especially with Holi approaching this Friday, coinciding with Purim weekend for us."

"One must also remember that their culture is very different," she added. "I don’t know enough about Indian women because interactions are mostly with men. It seems like there's a lot to fix everywhere."

She recalls a lesson from her first post-army trip eight years ago: "Everyone told me to be careful and distrust every Indian man. But the biggest lesson was when my taxi driver, after dropping me off at a closed guesthouse, sat with me all night so I wouldn’t be alone on the street. The greatest lesson was learning to trust and be aware that there's also good."

India responds

An Indian Embassy spokesperson in Tel Aviv responded: "This is a very unfortunate criminal incident involving both Israeli and Indian victims. The local police acted quickly, arresting two suspects. The investigation is ongoing and remains a top priority."

He emphasized that India received 19 million international tourists in 2023, many from Israel, and that India’s tourism ministry has established a 24/7 multilingual helpline (1800111363) for both domestic and international tourists to provide travel information and guidance for those in distress.

"The Indian Embassy remains committed to strengthening people-to-people ties between our two friendly nations," he concluded.