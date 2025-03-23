Israel shouldn't be warring with itself, it should focus on Gaza battle - editorial

The recent government decision to remove Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar from his position – a move currently frozen by the High Court – marks an extraordinary and troubling moment for Israel’s democratic and security institutions. It is the first time in the country’s history that a sitting government has sought to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet, and it comes at a time when national unity and stability are more essential than ever.

Bar, who did not attend the late-night cabinet meeting that confirmed his dismissal, instead sent a letter warning that the decision could undermine national security and disrupt sensitive investigations – including, he said, inquiries into connections between the Prime Minister’s Office and Qatar. He claimed the accusations leveled against him were vague and unsubstantiated, and suggested that the true motives were political.

Trust between a prime minister and the Shin Bet chief is essential. The head of domestic security must be able to speak independently and offer professional assessments, even when those views challenge prevailing opinions at the highest levels. Bar reiterated this point in his letter, arguing that his role required him to provide honest, sometimes inconvenient, analysis. That said, he should have participated in such a meeting when summoned.

His concerns were strengthened by two former Shin Bet directors, Yoram Cohen and Nadav Argaman, who both gave public interviews last week implying that political interference had occurred during their tenures as well. While their words lend weight to Bar’s claims, the tone and timing of their statements – particularly Argaman’s – were unfortunate. Public trust in the security services relies on their ability to remain above political fray. While accountability is essential, airing internal disputes in the media risks further eroding confidence in these critical institutions. Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Ronen Bar attends the state ceremony at Mount Herzl. September 26, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The government’s decision to act so quickly in removing Bar – and the refusal to wait for judicial review before implementing it – has raised concern not only among opposition leaders but across broad segments of Israeli society. From hi-tech leaders to labor unions, many have warned that such a move, especially in wartime, could damage the delicate balance between elected authority and institutional independence.

At the same time, this controversy also highlights growing concerns about how power is exercised within Israel’s legal and security establishments. While Bar raised serious issues, choosing to respond in such a public and dramatic fashion – bypassing internal protocols – could itself be seen as a challenge to democratic governance.

Similarly, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, whose role is to safeguard the rule of law, has faced criticism for decisions that some view as politically tinged or lacking transparency. All sides must be held to the same standard: serving the public interest with professionalism, restraint, and accountability.

The roots of public frustration trace back to the trauma of October 7, when Hamas’s brutal attack exposed failures at every level of Israel’s defense and intelligence infrastructure. That day fractured public trust – not only in the government, but in the broader system charged with protecting the state. Rebuilding that trust requires responsible leadership across the board.

In that context, it is troubling that the government has returned to its push for controversial judicial reforms. There is legitimate debate over the balance of power between the branches of government, but now is not the time to escalate institutional tensions or introduce further polarization.

Unfocused on a single cause, the protests will crumble

At the same time, the demonstrations calling for the release of Israeli hostages have become protests against the return to combat in Gaza, against the prime minister and against the dismissal of Bar. The focus of these demonstrations is so broad and unspecific, many Israelis don’t feel comfortable at them – especially because of their sometimes violent nature, physically and verbally. They have also brought us back to the terrible period before the October 7 massacre. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The war in Gaza is not over. There are still 59 hostages held by Hamas. Israel’s enemies remain emboldened. Stability must come before political gain.

Finally, all of us Israelis should do whatever we can to make sure that the divisiveness and hate from within Israeli society don’t take over the silent majority – who are looking for stability, safety and peace.