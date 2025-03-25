Israel's overlooked front line: Daycare centers emotionally supporting toddlers, infants - opinion

While public discourse focuses on the physical reconstruction of Gaza border communities and the North and the return of school and kindergarten students to their educational frameworks, a critical issue remains largely overlooked.

Infants and toddlers, especially those under the age of three, have endured severe trauma due to displacement from their homes. As they return to daycare centers, the system is unprepared to provide them with the needed support.

Children from birth to age three are the most vulnerable to trauma. Their brains are in crucial stages of development, and exposure to distressing events affects them profoundly. Early childhood trauma can have long-term consequences, impacting cognitive, emotional, and social development.

Despite this, many remain unaware of the importance of addressing trauma in early childhood. The first years of life present a unique window of opportunity for intervention – proper early support can prevent the development of post-traumatic stress disorder and foster emotional resilience.

Daycare centers are a crucial setting

Daycare centers serve as a crucial setting for providing emotional and therapeutic support to toddlers. Caregivers interact with the children daily, allowing them to identify distress signals and provide initial psychological aid. A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo] (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

However, the 2024 budget cuts, alongside delays in transferring funds to colleges for training daycare staff, have created a reality where resource shortages hinder systemic improvements. Additionally, the cancellation of grants for trained caregivers and a proposal to postpone mandatory caregiver training by three years have left those responsible for the youngest and most vulnerable children without proper professional preparation.

At a time when the importance of professional training for early childhood educators is widely acknowledged, Israeli authorities are moving in the opposite direction. Studies have shown that children cared for by trained caregivers exhibit significant advantages – not only in academic achievements but also in social skills and emotional regulation. These benefits are even more critical for children who have experienced trauma.

For infants and toddlers in the Gaza border communities and the North, who have faced the dual trauma of violent events and displacement, daycare centers serve as much more than a childcare setting. They provide stability, a safe space to process experiences, and a vital foundation for personal and communal resilience.

A survey conducted by the Education Ministry in Sderot revealed that 39% of parents believe their children suffer from extreme anxiety and stress, requiring immediate therapeutic intervention. Yet, as of March 2024, only 4% of displaced children in Sderot had received psychological treatment. These children urgently need stable, trauma-aware educational frameworks.

Daycare staff are uniquely positioned to provide preventive care. They spend long hours with the children, recognizing behavioral changes such as outbursts, withdrawal, or concentration difficulties – often indicators of emotional distress. They can also create an environment that fosters routine and security. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Currently, early childhood daycare centers are at the forefront of Israel’s national psychological recovery. Investing in them is essential for individual families, the resilience of communities, and, ultimately, Israeli society as a whole.

We must invest in daycare centers

The Education Ministry must allocate dedicated resources to daycare centers in the Gaza border communities and the North, including at least 20 hours of specialized training for caregivers to help them effectively support traumatized children.

Additionally, professional training in early identification and treatment of distress signs is needed, alongside raising standards in daycare facilities – reducing group sizes and aligning child-to-caregiver ratios with those in developed countries. Funding must also be allocated to open high-quality daycare centers and improve accessibility for returning families through increased subsidies and logistical support.

The future of our children, especially the youngest among them, is the future of Israel. High-quality, professional, and accessible daycare centers are not a luxury – they are a national necessity. We cannot afford to neglect the needs of a generation that already bears the weight of national trauma.

The author is a policy researcher at 121 – Engine for Social Change.