Fall of the Houthis under US strikes: A racing certainty - opinion

The most pressing question since the US strikes against the Houthis began on March 15 is whether President Donald Trump’s strategy will succeed in ending the Houthi threat to Red Sea navigation. Evidence suggests high success prospects for these harsh military strikes.

Previous experiences indicate that the Houthis will suffer catastrophic losses in leadership, as well as headquarters and weapons facilities. Furthermore, American strikes target all strategic assets without exception, ensuring complete destruction, regardless of significance.

Consequently, regional countries have rushed to formulate a truce, hoping to prevent the Americans from eliminating Houthi power – currently the region’s primary instrument for implementing Iranian objectives.The decisive factor lies in the United States’ massive military capabilities, coupled with its overwhelming technological superiority.

Washington commands an advanced arsenal, including precision missiles, drones, strategic bombers, and superior intelligence systems. These assets enable pinpoint target identification. Moreover, Trump’s firm political will enhances these capabilities. During his previous term, he demonstrated unhesitating use of military force when vital US interests were at stake. His recent warning of “complete annihilation” unless Houthis halted their Red Sea vessel attacks exemplifies this resolve.

US is succeeding to weaken the Houthis

Initial American strikes have already eroded Houthi military capabilities by targeting weapons depots, missile platforms, drone launch sites, and command centers. Intensive airstrikes accompany a tight naval blockade aimed at preventing Iranian military supplies from reaching Yemen. In due time, this approach will deplete Houthi military resources. HOUTHI MILITARY spokesman Yahya Saree delivers a statement in Sanaa, Yemen, last month. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Several additional factors boost success prospects for American operations. Firstly, the Houthi leadership structure suffers from inherent weaknesses. Its fossilized mentality and heavy dependence on the stimulant narcotic qat impairs sound strategic decision-making. Hence, the archaic Houthi mindset cannot handle modern technology independently nor confront advanced US military forces. As a result, the Houthis remain vulnerable to rapid collapse under relentless strikes.

Another crucial element involves the Houthis’ near-total dependence on Iranian support for armament, training, and funding. This support is now facing direct threats following Trump’s explicit warnings to Iran. The American president cautioned Tehran about “dire consequences” should Houthi attacks on shipping continue.

The US president declared Iran directly responsible for any Houthi operations, stating that additional attacks would constitute Iranian aggression. In this light, Iran must reconsider its support, especially since Tehran recognizes its inability to engage in direct military confrontation with the US.

The targeting of Iranian intelligence vessels near Yemeni coasts validates Trump’s credibility. Such actions communicate that America addresses Iranian support for Houthis with utmost seriousness. Under these circumstances, Iran finds itself unable to respond effectively unless willing to endure devastating American strikes against its infrastructure and military leadership.

This scenario seems unlikely given the enormous risks Iranian leadership perceives in confronting the world's strongest military power. Thus, this strategic reality provides America greater maneuverability while creating effective pressure to force Iranian recalculation throughout the region.

The Israel-Hamas War offers a microcosmic example of effective military strategy against Houthi asymmetric threats. That conflict demonstrated how destructive, lethal military solutions can achieve specific strategic goals.

Similarly, razing Houthi-controlled areas while methodically targeting their leadership would radically diminish their capabilities. Subsequently, they would lose their ability to threaten international navigation.

Achieving military effectiveness requires a comprehensive strategy combining aerial and intelligence operations focused on destroying enemy infrastructure. When applied to Yemen, this model would allow America and its allies to achieve decisive results, particularly since the Trump administration possesses the necessary political will.

Overall, Trump’s military approach reflects a realistic handling of regional threats. Despite their displays of strength and resilience, the Houthis are fundamentally aware of their inability to withstand prolonged confrontation with advanced US forces.

This reality would become especially apparent should Iranian support diminish under mounting American pressure.

The writer is a UAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate.