Press pass or political pawn? The blurred lines between journalism and influence - opinion

Zvika Klein did what journalists are supposed to do. The Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief was curious, acted in the moment, and understood that pursuing an interview with a Qatari leader was significant.

He was also wrongfully held for 12 hours by Israeli law enforcement, and his telephone seized, in an attempt to link him to Qatargate – the Israeli scandal du jour, which involves efforts to connect politicians close to the prime minister with improper funding from Qatari sources.

But the incident raises a broader question about the role of journalists and the state’s misuse of the press as a tool of influence.

The underlying issue goes beyond Israel’s investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his aides, who are suspected of accepting bribes from Qatar. Klein’s 2024 trip to the wealthy Gulf state landed him in an interrogation room in 2025, treated like a criminal.

He was first called to give open testimony, but during questioning, he became a suspect over alleged ties to efforts by officials in the Prime Minister’s Office to promote Qatari interests in exchange for payment. Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Zvika Klein (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Klein has denied any wrongdoing, saying he acted transparently as a journalist and that “I received nothing in return. No benefits, no payment, no promises.” The newspaper editor has not been formally charged and was released from house arrest without restrictions.

Outrage over his treatment poured in from journalists, but the case points to a deeper dynamic.

It’s about the exploitation of journalism to serve national or political agendas – in this case, Qatar’s.

Qatar – like many countries – wants the world to view it favorably. If that requires a public relations campaign aimed at journalists, it will take that route.

But Doha's case is more complicated. It plays multiple roles: mediator between Israel and Hamas, funder and host of Hamas's leadership, oil-rich power, donor of exorbitant amounts to academic institutions – all while using those investments to promote its own interests.

This is the same Qatar that Netanyahu recently described as being “not the enemy,” and that President Donald Trump may rely on as a channel to Iran.

This is where ethical lines become blurred – lines the public should recognize and journalists must examine.

Transparency in journalism is non-negotiable

JOURNALISTS ARE regularly invited to events, offered exclusive interviews, and courted by PR firms. Much of the news ecosystem relies on these arrangements.

But when a state like Qatar expects favorable coverage in return, it must also accept that critical stories will come with the package.

That, in itself, marks progress in the Middle East. In places like Yemen, for example, journalists are routinely threatened or suppressed by the Houthis, and access to information is far more difficult.

This also raises the issue of transparency.

As newsrooms continue to shrink and social media dominates the information landscape, budget constraints often lead decision-makers to accept government-funded trips. This is common in the travel industry, but also takes place in others.

Such trips aren’t inherently wrong – but they can compromise objectivity. In journalism education, such practices are generally discouraged.

That’s why journalists are expected to fund their reporting or have their expenses covered by the organization employing them. But with economic pressures mounting, paid trips can be a tempting solution.

If journalists accept any such offer, it should be disclosed to their readers.

The same applies when a government invites a journalist: Transparency is non-negotiable.

In the context of Qatargate – where part of the investigation involves allegations of journalists being bribed by Qatar – transparency becomes even more urgent.

That the editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post is implicated in the affair pushes the story to a new level. He insists he received nothing from Qatar in return for his investigative reporting. Still, any visit by an Israeli journalist to Qatar during wartime, especially if the coverage appears sympathetic, is bound to raise concerns.

The lines in journalism are becoming increasingly blurred as publishers struggle to adapt to industry changes. That opens the door for countries like Qatar to entice travel-hungry reporters with free trips and exclusive access.

Governments and the public must recognize that journalism is not for sale – and it must be respected as such.

The public should also take a more active role in understanding how journalism works. Everyone wants to be informed, but that information should come from facts presented with transparency and balance.

And you – the reader – should help protect the integrity of journalism.

This is a profession, a discipline bound by ethical codes. If those codes are eroded, the very foundation of democracy and freedom of speech begins to crumble.

The writer is president and CEO of The Media Line news agency and founder of the Press and Policy Student Program, the Mideast Press Club, and the Women’s Empowerment Program. She can be reached at ffriedson@themedialine.org.