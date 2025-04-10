Netanyahu must choose compromise to preserve Israel's democracy - editorial

While rockets continue to fall in the South, families wait in anguish for news of their loved ones still held hostage in Gaza, and Israel navigates fragile diplomacy with the United States and Qatar, the country is now consumed by an internal power struggle.

At the center of this storm is a dramatic showdown between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the judiciary over the fate of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar – a confrontation that, though rooted in bureaucratic procedure, exposes deep cracks in the foundations of Israeli democracy.

The High Court of Justice last week froze Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Bar, suggesting a delay until after the Passover holiday. According to Jerusalem Post correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob, “Bar will need to go, whether it is this week, after the Passover holiday... or in a month or so.”

The court’s decision is not a denial of the government’s authority – it is a pause, aimed at preventing further institutional erosion and political chaos.

Netanyahu, for his part, called the decision “puzzling.” In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, he said: “It is inconceivable that the Israeli government would be prevented from removing a failing head of Shin Bet from office simply because an unrelated investigation has been opened.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at the District court in Tel Aviv, as part of the criminal trial against him, April 2, 2025 (credit: Yair Sagi/POOL)

The statement warned that this could create a precedent where a Shin Bet chief could “initiate an investigation against anyone connected to the office of any minister, thereby blocking their dismissal.”

This, however, mischaracterizes the situation. Bar has publicly acknowledged his share of responsibility for the October 7 intelligence failures and has indicated he plans to resign in May. As Bob noted in his analysis, “The problem with saying Bar has some massive personal agenda is he really does seem close to quitting.”

So why is this such a crisis?

Because, as the Post’s Herb Keinon wrote, “A constitutional crisis is what happens when it is no longer clear which branch of government... has the final say. That’s the direction Israel is now heading in.”

With Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi saying the government should not comply with the ruling, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calling for “immediate legal reform,” the government is flirting with defiance of judicial authority – at a time when unity is essential.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli went so far as to say that "until today, many Israeli citizens lived under the illusion that they live in a democracy... Tonight's unfortunate ruling, under the guise of compromise, strips ministers of their authority." These statements are not just inflammatory – they are deeply damaging to the institutions Israelis rely on.

The political rhetoric, the legal sparring, the power struggle – it’s all playing out while the Shin Bet, which is supposed to operate quietly in the background, dominates headlines. This alone is a warning sign. “The fact that its current and former heads are dominating the news cycle,” Keinon wrote, “is a flashing red light.”

And yet, there is a way out of this standoff. As Bob wrote, “The simplest compromise would be to agree on a date in May.” Bar completes his term with dignity, the investigations continue uninterrupted, and Netanyahu maintains his authority without triggering a constitutional crisis.

That compromise must be embraced. Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services and Mossad chief David Barnea attend a farewell ceremony in his honor, at the National Police Academy in Beit Shemesh, on July 14, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

It’s tempting – for politicians and their most loyal supporters – to view compromise as weakness. But in moments of deep national trauma, compromise is the only expression of strength that matters. Refusing to let Bar finish his job in a few short weeks, when he’s already indicated his intention to leave, achieves nothing but political spectacle.

The Jerusalem Post believes the High Court made the right call. Netanyahu should accept the compromise, allow Bar to serve until his planned departure, and avoid a damaging clash with the judiciary. This is not the time for constitutional brinkmanship. It is a time for humility, restraint, and national responsibility.

Let Bar finish his term. Let the justice system function. Let democracy prevail.

This is what our nation needs now.