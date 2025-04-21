Letters to the Editor April 21, 2025: Center of the universe

Center of the universe

In “Can Trump recover?” (April 18), Amotz Asa-El’s premise is that a working paradigm for peace and stability in the Middle East would make the world quickly forget President Trump’s great tariff blunder. While I understand your columnist’s perspective, I’m not sure he’s right.

There’s no question that the Middle East has been in the proverbial center of the universe since October 7, 2023. However, the issues of torture and abuse, Gazan rebuilding, festering antisemitism, and ceasefire negotiations had, until shortly after January 20, 2025, a theater that was uncluttered by economic chaos.

Allies and opponents alike were unexpectedly blindsided by a choking policy of tariffs and found themselves engaged in a trade war with the United States. Suddenly, the daily dynamics that were going on in this part of the world were pushed onto pages three or four throughout the print and digital media. Anyone not directly invested in Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas or the escalating dangers in Lebanon and Syria will not quickly forget Trump’s recklessness or assume that something similar will not happen again.

So, no Amotz, a pastoral Middle East will not turn this tariff fiasco into a soon-to-be-forgotten hiccup. Oh, and let’s not think for even a moment that POTUS will in any significant way change. In the immortal words of Al Jolson, said in the first feature-length movie with audible dialogue: “You ain’t heard nothin’ yet.”

BARRY NEWMAN

Ginot Shomron

No clear plan

It appears from “Israel shifts Gaza aid to private sector, backtracks on provision, Katz confirms” (April 17) and other articles that Israel has no clear plan for dealing with Gaza or Hamas. It’s fine to say that we have two objectives: destroy Hamas and rescue the hostages, but in fact there seems to be no operational policy to achieve either objective, which may well be mutually exclusive.

The fact is that we have little leverage. Hamas, a violent terrorist organization, couldn’t care less about the civilian population of Gaza, or Gaza’s physical destruction. However, they do care about control of territory. At this time, threats are useless; action is required.

Step one should be to seal off a large part of northern Gaza by building a permanent barrier across the strip. Then, clear all Hamas terrorists from the northern area and establish Israeli control on a permanent basis. This will be the only area where humanitarian aid will be delivered, distributed by an Israeli civil organization.

Access to this area will be permitted only to civilians who declare their willingness to transfer to another country; priority will be given to women and children. Once in the “peace” zone, there will be no returning to the zone of “war.” Any negotiation for the removal of Israeli control will occur only after all hostages have been returned.

In step two, we will ask President Trump to apply pressure on Qatar. Qatar should be told that they must facilitate the release of all the hostages. Otherwise the US base in Qatar will be moved to a country friendlier to US interests. I do not know if Trump would agree to threaten this, but he might, as it would represent a huge triumph for him.

Naturally these steps would be strongly opposed by the UN and its various humanitarian agencies, as well as the feeble European governments which seem to be firm supporters of terrorism, or at least hostage to the fear of Islamic terrorism in their own countries. Fortunately, both the UN and Europe can be ignored as long as we have Trump and the US at our back.

STEPHEN COHEN

Ma’aleh Adumim

Surfacing evidence

Regarding “Israel planned to strike Iran several times since Oct., sources tell ‘Post’” (April 18): Over the past few years, many people (myself included) have acknowledged that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has serious credibility issues, but are willing to accept those faults because he seems to be the only Israeli leader who has the willingness and fortitude to differ with a US administration in advancing Israel’s better interests.

Now that surfacing evidence suggests that Bibi failed to secure the Trump administration’s backing in taking military action against the existential threat of a nuclear Iran, and in trying to obtain adequate relief from the new US tariff policy, such rationale has lost much of its gravitas.

Israel now needs new leaders, across the entire political spectrum, who have learned and internalized the lessons of October 7, 2023.

KALMAN H. RYESKY

Petah Tikva

Figments of the imagination

In “Four questions the government must answer” (April 16), Manuela Rothstein recycles old ideas like “the cycle of violence” and “pragmatic [re: moderate] Palestinian leadership.”

In fact, there are no moderate Palestinian leaders and the so-called “cycle of violence” is really one country’s (Israel’s) response to an effort by the other side to destroy it. History teaches us, as well, that the only “solid security guarantees” are figments of the same imagination.

Realistic solutions are needed.

BARRY LYNN

Efrat