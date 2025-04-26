Iran’s historic moment: The people must rise to reclaim future of the nation - opinion

Iran is standing on the edge of a historic decision, not because the clock is ticking on change, but because the fate of a nation is at stake. The next move will not be made behind closed doors in foreign capitals but in the streets of Iran, by its people.

For too long, Iran’s future has been shaped by a regime that has stolen the voice of the people. Today, they are facing a historic opportunity, not merely to dismantle a decaying order, but to build a new system rooted in legitimacy and the will of the people.

But this can only happen if the majority, who have stayed silent for so long, rise to reclaim their future.

In 1979, Iran’s future was shaped by a small group of loud voices and more significantly, by the silence of the majority, who, instead of voicing their will, waited to see what would happen next. This inaction created an opening that foreign nations quickly seized, acting in their own national interests and pushing for the shah’s departure.

That mistake – where external powers took advantage of internal passivity – cannot happen again. Today, the Iranian people are more informed, more connected, and more capable of organizing than ever before. True power does not come from mere desire for change – it comes from collective action that cannot be ignored.

The regime in Iran has thrived by keeping the people paralyzed with fear, division, and lies. Their silence was not born out of ignorance; it has been the result of years of psychological erosion and constant humiliation – causing the people to become disengaged and passive. The way forward is clear: Break the silence, unite, and act.

But this requires more than just words. It requires action. It requires a visible, unified movement.

We’ve seen this before: the regime uses propaganda and misinformation to make the people believe that change is impossible. They tell the world that Iran is stable, that everything is under control, but that is a lie.

The truth is that the gap has never been wider between what the regime wants you to believe and what is really happening in society.

The world is watching, but it will not respond to silence.

Iranians must exploit the regime's current weakness

The Islamic regime is weak both inside and outside Iran. Its leadership is crumbling, and its proxies are falling apart. But if the people fail to act, the world will see only instability and confusion, creating an opening for foreign powers to impose backroom deals, install puppet leaders, or push for solutions that do not reflect the will of the Iranian people.

The world listens when the streets speak. When the people of Iran act, the space for foreign interference shrinks, and the path to true representation opens. Only then will the world know that Iran is not a regime. It is a people determined to chart their own course.

This month, Iranians from across the world gathered outside the White House with a simple message: The United States must stop engaging with the Islamic Republic and start engaging with Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as the only legitimate figure for a transitional government.

This demand did not come from exile; it echoed the voices from Iran’s own streets, where people have been chanting his name for change.

Now, Iranians need more than just hope – they need a strategy. They must organize nationwide, rally, strike, and clear demand for change. This is not the job of any one group; it’s the responsibility of all Iranians – students, workers, women, intellectuals, and anyone who believes in a free Iran. Every voice matters. Every action counts.

The path forward will require more than just organization – it will require dedication and courage. But it will also demand clarity, unity, and focus. If millions of Iranians come together with one unmistakable, coordinated message, no power – not even the regime’s allies – will be able to ignore it.

Iranians are no longer asking for vague reforms. They are asking for a transfer of sovereignty from the people, through national processes, on their own terms.

They seek order, not chaos; a new system, not the continuation of failure. Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi is committed to fulfilling the people’s desire for a new future, stepping forward as the leader they have already chosen to guide them through this pivotal period.

The price for freedom has already been paid.

Over the last four decades, countless Iranians have given their lives for freedom, with the most recent being the martyrs of 2022. These sacrifices serve as a permanent reminder that silence is no longer an option. But now, more than ever, the people need to show strategic determination, not just anger.

If the Iranian people do not act today, Iran’s future will be shaped by those who neither represent them nor answer to them. But if the people unite, act with clarity, and present one coordinated, national front, the international community will have no choice but to recalibrate its policies.

The future of Iran is in the hands of its people. This future will not be shaped by backroom diplomacy or foreign intervention – but by a bold, coordinated, national demand.

Those who do not act today will have no voice in the Iran of tomorrow.

The writer is an Iranian-American research professor and energy expert, political and human rights activist, organizer of joint events between Iranian and Jewish communities in Massachusetts, and leader of the From Boston to Iran group, alongside fellow activists. X: @Aidin_FreeIran