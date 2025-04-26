Don't rely on luck: Israel must urgently prioritize public fortification - opinion

In recent weeks, missile launches from Yemen toward Israel have intensified. While Israel’s air defense systems, combined with American systems operating in coordination, successfully intercept many of the missiles, others fail to reach Israeli territory, landing in Yemen or Saudi Arabia.

The persistent threat is cultivating a dangerous sense of normality among the public, a misplaced apathy toward security, and unnecessary risks to human lives. Statements such as, “Another missile on its way, it’ll fall outside the country again, why even bother going into the shelters?” reflect a perilous illusion of safety.

This attitude is misleading and hazardous. In recent times, there have been multiple near-disaster scenarios where only luck – whether it was the timing of the missile’s launch or landing location – prevented mass casualty events in public institutions, kindergartens, and schools. These incidents emphasize, more than ever, that relying on luck alone is a gamble we cannot afford.

The imperative for enhanced fortifications

Public safety measures are not optional actions that can be postponed for a more convenient time. There are existing and accessible solutions for improving protection in public institutions, catering to both buildings lacking designated shelters and those requiring upgrades to their current fortifications.

While a designated shelter remains the most comprehensive and secure solution, it entails long construction times and extensive engineering approvals. Meanwhile, there are quicker, cost-effective alternatives that are approved by the Home Front Command. Israelis take cover inside a bomb shelter at the Ben Gurion airport as a siren alert is sounded in Tel Aviv, October 1, 2024 (credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90)

For instance, unlike shelter construction, which may take months and require complex on-site engineering work, fortifying an existing room is a swifter process without the need for detailed engineering approvals. This implementation, taking roughly 7–14 days per residential unit, involves selecting one of the existing rooms in a building to fortify. The chosen room is reinforced on all four walls and, in some cases, on the ceiling as well.Weak points, such as windows and doors, are replaced with fortified elements, enabling the project to be completed within an individual apartment without requiring consent from other tenants. These reinforcement panels are pre-prepared, minimizing disruption and turning the process into a focused renovation rather than creating a full-fledged construction site within the residence.

Funding and collaboration

Securing financing is the first step in advancing public fortifications. The Bank of Israel offers dedicated financing programs for fortification enhancements, facilitating municipalities, educational institutions, and public facilities to initiate these critical steps without delays. In addition, cooperation between local authorities and the government could result in a comprehensive program aimed at improving fortifications, including the development of swift solutions in essential areas.

Taking action during calm periods

Despite the escalating threats, it is vital to act now, during a relatively calm period. Preparation during quieter times allows for thorough and deliberate planning, avoiding the pressures associated with imminent attacks. Fortifying now is not merely a safety measure; it is a preventative step capable of saving lives and ensuring peace of mind for both residents and institutions.

The push for public fortifications is an urgent undertaking that cannot wait for the next barrage of missiles. This is not solely about emergency readiness; it is about taking responsibility for the safety of the nation’s citizens – children, workers, and residents alike. Public institution fortifications are not a luxury or an optional “nice-to-have” upgrade; they are an essential necessity that must be prioritized and completed swiftly.

With the current opportunity to plan and implement protective measures, it is crucial to seize the moment to establish fortification systems that provide long-term national security. When it comes to public safety, apathy cannot be tolerated – action must be taken now.

The writer is CEO of Ortech Defense Systems.