Welcome to Israel, Ambassador Huckabee - opinion

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s arrival in Israel begins an exciting new period in the US-Israel relationship. America has sent many ambassadors with extensive exposure to Israel before, but none have taken over 100 trips, as Ambassador Huckabee has in his lifetime.

As a pastor, governor, presidential candidate, and private citizen, Ambassador Huckabee has always made Israel and the Israeli people a priority in his life. He is a fitting choice to represent President Donald Trump and the United States in Jerusalem.

The US-Israel relationship is based on combined shared values and strategic goals.

America and Israel place a premium on life, liberty, education, and a free market that allows individuals to pursue their dreams and achieve success. Western civilization is under attack from Islamic fundamentalist forces and misguided progressives. Some of their attacks are philosophical, and others are physical, but both pose dangerous threats to the liberal Western lifestyle that America and Israel treasure.

The relationship between Israeli prime ministers and American presidents has had both highs and lows since Israel’s founding. The relationship between the leaders of both countries is a bellwether of the US-Israel relationship. Some even say they personify the relationship between the two countries. US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the Oval Office last week: Israeli officials responsible for trade with the US have no clue how the trade gap with the US can be abolished without damaging Israel’s economic interests, the writer maintains. (credit: KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS)

Unlike some previous president-prime Minister relationships, President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu share a productive working relationship where both agree that the president has been Israel’s most supportive American ally ever.

In his confirmation hearings for his nomination as ambassador, Huckabee boasted of his more than 50-year marriage to his wife, former Arkansas first lady Janet Huckabee. A 50-year marriage requires a great deal of work to sustain and strengthen the relationship. Many people think the US-Israel relationship automatically renews itself, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Like a strong marriage, the US-Israel relationship requires people who value it to constantly work on strengthening the relationship. As someone who treasures America’s relationship with Israel, Ambassador Huckabee will be the perfect American representative to strengthen the US-Israel relationship.

Israel isn’t just any other country; as God’s home, Israel takes a unique place among the community of 193 nations of the world. Trump clearly understands the importance of having a representative who is aware of Israel’s special place.

In his first term, President Trump placed David Friedman – the son of a rabbi and a practicing Orthodox Jew who always had Israel’s Divine nature at the forefront of his mind – in the position. It was no coincidence that Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt, and Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, key members of Trump’s team, were all Orthodox practicing Jews.

As an evangelical Christian pastor, Huckabee is the first clergyman to be appointed ambassador to Israel and the first openly devout evangelical Christian to be given this role. His lifelong strong vocal support for Israel, tied to his faith, marks Ambassador Huckabee as someone who will be sensitive to Israel’s special role as God’s land.

Trump's Abraham Accords

IN PRESIDENT TRUMP’S first term, his policies regarding Israel were remarkable. He recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, brokered the Abraham Accords, recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, declared Israeli settlements legal, withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, proposed the Vision for Peace plan, cut off funding to UNRWA, signed the Pay-for-Slay legislation prohibiting America from giving financial aid to the PA, and exited the UN Human Rights Council.

In his second term, he has already taken notable steps related to Israel: Prime Minister Netanyahu was the first foreign leader he met with after he took office, and they have now met twice.

He proposed the “Shalom Hamas” ultimatum, began pushing for Saudi-Israeli normalization, facilitated a Gaza hostage deal, supported the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, maintained a tough stance on Iran, revoked visas for Hamas-linked individuals, cut off president Biden’s funding of Hamas in Gaza and other dangerous US Agency for International Development funding projects, criticized UNRWA and Palestinian policies, fully supplied Israel with the weapons it has requested, and increased the levels of funding given to Israel.

We are excited for Ambassador Huckabee’s tenure to begin. Israelis were thrilled that his first official activity wasn’t political in nature. He visited the Kotel, the Western Wall, where he placed a note from President Trump, praying for the peace of Israel.

All too often, visits to Jewish places of worship, towns, and entire regions have been taboo due to political sensitivities. The Western Wall has often been considered too controversial by many leaders to visit. Trump is still the only American president who has visited the Western Wall while in office. Ambassador Huckabee’s visit demonstrates his commitment to placing America’s support for Israel as his top priority.

We hope that he will support Israel in its own choices, take a tough stance on Iran, and pressure the Palestinians to return all the hostages, surrender in Gaza, and make peace with Israel.

The country also hosts one of the largest American expat populations in the world. We hope that Ambassador Huckabee will visit all Americans, wherever they have made their homes, as he has throughout his lifetime.

The Land of Israel is described as “God’s portion,” and God always watches over the land of Israel. In Deuteronomy, the Torah defines the land of Israel as “A land which the Lord your God cares for: The eyes of the Lord your God are always upon it, from the beginning of the year to the end of the year.” (Deuteronomy 11:12)

May God grant His Providence over Ambassador Huckabee, President Trump, the State of Israel, the United States, and the US-Israel relationship. Great days are promised to people who strive to help Israel and her people, and may Ambassador Huckabee always be a steward of that great blessing.

The writer is a Zionist educator at institutions around the world. He recently published his book Zionism Today.