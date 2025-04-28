The power of Jewish service and community in a broken world - opinion

In these turbulent times, when so much feels beyond our control, the Jewish service movement, led by Repair the World, offers young Jews and their neighbors something tangible, hopeful, and transformative – the opportunity to repair, one act of service at a time.

My earliest service experiences were grounded in the idea of lovingkindness, that it is our responsibility as Jews to care for the most vulnerable people in our communities.

I was deeply involved in the relief efforts after Hurricane Sandy in Brooklyn. That experience was a turning point for me, showing the power of harnessing the collective energy of the Jewish community to care for others.

I understood then that when I volunteer, I fulfill my deep commitment to hessed, lovingkindness – the desire to help those in need, especially our most vulnerable neighbors.

I also learned that service is a powerful way to engage Jewish young adults, giving them a chance to live out Jewish values and make Jewish life relevant. A vehicle moves along a flooded road as safety barriers float in floodwaters in Williamsburg, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S. September 1, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. (credit: JAYMEE SIRE/via REUTERS)

Over my years launching and running Repair the World in New York City from 2014-2019, especially as I spent time with the incredible young people in our programs, my perspective evolved. I learned the potential of service to not just provide relief but also foster a deep commitment to justice.

Service propels people who care about their neighbors to think more critically about the systemic changes needed to address the root causes of inequality. For those already committed to systemic change, service offers a chance to get proximate to those most affected by injustice.

Then came COVID. The pandemic underscored what we had already known – our work is crucial both for meeting urgent needs and for providing a sense of purpose. In times of uncertainty, service offers agency. When we serve, we not only help others but also feel more connected to the world around us. It’s a reminder that even in the darkest times, our actions can bring light and meaning to our lives.

In the wake of the October 7 attacks and the rise of antisemitism, I came to see service in a new light yet again. Service builds bridges across divides and fosters solidarity when the Jewish community needs more friends.

As many of our allies deserted us after October 7, every one of Repair’s 300+ nonprofit service partnerships have continued. Service enables us to create proud, purposeful Jewish communities grounded in unity and connection to global Jewish peoplehood amid especially trying times.

This past January, over Martin Luther King Weekend of Service, I served alongside Repair the World volunteers at the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council Food Pantry, cleaning the facilities and learning about Dr. King’s connection to Isaiah’s prophetic vision for justice.

I felt in that moment that service can be a transcendent, spiritual practice. In a fractured world, service connects us to a taste of the world as it could be – one where people work together with care, compassion, and healing.

Rebecca Minkus-Lieberman beautifully captured this spiritual dimension, writing, “I believe so strongly that the heart of our spiritual lives is our connection to one another. This is the tender love, the radiating beauty, that binds us to each other and that lifts me up when I fall, and allows me to lift you when you fall. That relational beauty sustains us through the dark and frightening times. It is the healing balm for our human hearts. And especially in those moments when our connection to the Divine may feel less sturdy, we can look for the Divine in each other.”

As I reflect on the past few months, I am struck by the ways in which our work has been deeply shaped by external events – from our country’s deepened polarization, to the ongoing war in Israel and Gaza, to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The challenges at hand

Our volunteers and service partners are sharing increasingly difficult stories. Many of our partners are losing vital government funding. We’re also seeing a rise in fear and isolation in our local communities, especially among immigrants, who are now too afraid to seek services – even to send their children to school.

Despite these challenges, I’m proud of how our team has responded. A prime example is our wildfire response service corps in Los Angeles – a testament to adapting to meet urgent needs, mobilizing our community, and demonstrating the power of service in action.

As we navigate a world that often feels fragmented, let us remember that every act of service is an act of hope. We are not powerless. Through our service, we can bring about change and build the relationships that will sustain us through the darkest times.

This is why our work matters – because when we come together, we can repair the world, one act at a time.

Now more than ever, let us keep serving, loving, and building a better world. Join our Jewish service movement today.

The writer is CEO of Repair the World.