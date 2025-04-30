'Fighting for what matters': President Herzog's message for Israeli Independence Day - opinion

This year, as we celebrate the blessing of Jewish statehood, we cannot help but be aware, too, of the costs and sacrifices it demands of us. There are many.

Since October 7th, we in Israel have been engaged in a fight for the safety and integrity of our society. So many from across Israel – and communities around the world – are still on the frontlines, fighting the dark force of terror that threatens us all, and defending the very fabric of the Free World.

Our hearts break each moment anew at the ongoing atrocity of our sisters and brothers buried deep underground, dead and alive, in a brutal violation of every legal, human, and ethical code. There is no question that we cannot begin to truly heal – nor can we be whole – until every last one of them is freed. At the same time, antisemitism has come charging forward in so many forms throughout the globe. It has radically challenged the basic sense of safety of communities everywhere.

Independence Day 2025: More to this moment than just grief and pain

But, my friends, there is more to this moment than just grief and pain. Our path is longer, and our purpose broader, than any season of mourning. Alongside the grief for what we have lost, we have also been reminded of the deep resources we carry.

We have seen in this difficult time how much we in Israel, and the global Jewish communities, draw from one another. How deep and unshakeable our bonds are – against any wave of hate and against any trial. How much the sense of belonging, identity, support, and pride means to each of us as individuals. And how profound the mutual gift it offers us truly is. Former hostage Liri Albag meets with President Isaac Herzog. (credit: The President's Spokesperson)

This year, I have met thousands of our brothers and sisters across so many communities and continents. I have watched Jews from every walk of life rise to the challenge and show up in so many different ways – for one another and for Israel. It has inspired and moved me.

As we mark Israeli Independence Day this year, may we listen closely to this gift of our connection – to the privilege and responsibility we have to continue writing our Jewish story, together. And to the eternal calling to keep fighting for what matters – for our hostages, for our ethical legacy, and for our shared future.

I send my deepest personal message of support to each of you, wherever on the globe you may be. May we share many moments of true joy together, and from Jerusalem, I wish you all a Happy Independence Day. ■