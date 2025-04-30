Sharp rise in Israeli emigration raises fears of brain drain, CBS data shows - opinion

Israel is grappling with a profound social crisis, increasingly reflected in a growing wave of emigration, with the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) defining an emigrant as an individual who has spent at least nine cumulative months of the past year abroad, and at least the first three consecutively.

According to CBS data, over the past two years, the net negative migration – the gap between the number of Israelis leaving the country and those returning – has widened significantly.

Between 2022 and 2023, there was an increase of approximately 77%, and while the data isn’t final for 2024, it appears that the increase between 2023 and 2024 is well over 100%.

Additionally, a disproportionately high percentage of those leaving hold advanced degrees and work in high-demand professions, highlighting very real concern over a potential brain drain.

This surge in emigration is primarily driven by escalating political and security tensions, which, if left unresolved, are likely to deepen the migration crisis in the long term. Passengers at the Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv on June 9, 2024 (credit: ARIE LIEB ABRAMS/FLASH90)

Israeli emigrate at massive rates

Effective policy must address not only the root causes of departure but also prioritize maintaining strong ties with Israeli citizens abroad. Strengthening these connections increases the likelihood that those who leave will eventually return.

Fifty-two percent of returning Israelis come back within four years of leaving, and notably, nearly a quarter return after more than a decade abroad. These figures point to a lasting connection to Israel among those who emigrate, which should be actively nurtured.

The global presence of Israelis holds significant value for Israel. The Israeli hi-tech sector is, in many ways, the product of two-way migration. In the 1980s and 1990s, Israelis returning from the United States brought with them the experience and skills necessary to lay the foundations of the industry and build it into what it is today.

Based on a 2023 study by German researchers Susanne Schäfer and Sebastian Huhn, approximately 10% of the 200 Israeli start-ups that receive significant funding each year go on to scale up abroad. This is not a loss.

These entrepreneurs serve as conduits of knowledge and capital between the Diaspora and development centers in Israel, often helping pave the way for those who follow.

A recent example is Wiz, the largest start-up exit in Israel’s history. While the company is registered in the United States, its R&D center remains in Israel, and the experience and global networks of its founders continue to enrich the Israeli ecosystem, opening doors for future innovators.

In times of crisis, the partnership between Israel and its Diaspora becomes even more important. A survey conducted for the Department of Irgoon and Connection with Israelis Abroad at the World Zionist Organization found that following the October 7 attack, 85% of respondents took part in activities in support of Israel – whether through advocacy, participation in rallies, or displaying posters of the hostages.

Israelis living abroad long-term have the same access to local authorities, governments, and elected officials that citizens of that country do, enabling them to serve as unofficial ambassadors. Many of them do precisely that.

The state itself has a critical role to play in strengthening Israeli communities abroad as distinct communities. Rather than wallowing in existential anxiety, it must recognize the value the Israeli Diaspora brings and adopt policies that emphasize the importance of maintaining its connection to the country.

Equally important, many Israelis living abroad express a desire to return – and the state can do much to help turn that aspiration into reality.

One way to achieve this is by helping to build strong Israeli communities through the development of Israeli educational frameworks.

Israel invests considerable resources in Jewish communities abroad, particularly in Hebrew and Jewish studies in schools. However, consistent research over the years has shown that the connection between Israelis and local Jewish communities is not always a natural one, and most prefer to connect with fellow Israelis.

While over time, the Jewish identity of Israelis abroad often becomes more prominent than their Israeli identity, by that stage, they have integrated and established roots in their communities. As they integrate, the likelihood of returning to Israel tends to diminish, particularly for the second generation.

Establishing distinctly Israeli educational frameworks in cities with large Israeli communities – for example, where students can complete the Israeli matriculation (bagrut) alongside local academic requirements – can help build and solidify community structures while also strengthening Israeli identity among the younger generation.

The likelihood that children of Israelis living abroad will maintain their identity and envision a return to Israel is significantly higher if they attend a school with a majority of Hebrew-speaking Israeli students rather than a Jewish day school integrated into the local Jewish community. This is especially true in places where no surrounding community maintains a strong connection to Israel. For young families considering a return, the ability of their children to reintegrate smoothly into Israeli society is often a decisive factor.

When allocating its resources, the state must also recognize that significantly more Israelis return each year than American, British, or French Jews make aliyah. In 2023, for example, nearly 28,000 Israelis returned to the country, while the total number of immigrants from the United States, France, and the UK combined stood at just 4,174, according to CBS.

This does not mean that Israel should reduce its investment in Jewish communities abroad. As a Jewish state, Israel has always been – and must always remain – deeply connected to these communities.

However, over the years, a distinct Israeli identity has emerged – one marked by its language, customs, and cultural characteristics. It has taken shape under the influence of local landscapes, sounds, and flavors and through a shared sense of destiny that transcends borders and continents. Those who carry this identity with them, even while living abroad, are natural partners – multipliers of strength for Israeli society.

It is time to see Israeli emigrants for what they indeed are: a global Israeli force – engaged, connected, and contributing abroad – with significant potential to return.

The state must create the conditions that make such a return possible, benefiting Israel’s economy, society, and future.

The writer is a research assistant at the Israel Democracy Institute’s Joan and Irwin Jacobs Center for Shared Society.