The boiling East: How India can use military AI in Kashmir - opinion

The fragile ceasefire in Kashmir is merely another stage in the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

While this dispute has deep geopolitical, religious, and strategic layers, it is also a testing ground for emerging defense and technology trends.

Recent escalations, coupled with increasing integration of advanced technologies, are turning Kashmir into more than just a political hotspot. It is becoming a benchmark for global defense-tech capabilities.

India’s defense market, one of the largest in the world, continues to expand and attract significant international interest. Unlike in the past, India is no longer satisfied with merely purchasing weapons systems – it now demands technology transfer, local production, and strategic partnerships to strengthen its industrial defense independence.

Dual opportunity

For defense-tech companies from Israel, Europe, and even the Gulf states, this represents the dual opportunity to engage in cutting-edge technological development while establishing a robust business presence in a strategically pivotal region.

India’s growing interest in Israeli defense industries has also become increasingly evident. This is manifested both in the direct acquisition of Israeli technology and in the formation of joint ventures and production partnerships under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Made in India” initiative.

This policy aims to bolster India’s defense autonomy through local manufacturing of advanced systems, while incorporating know-how and innovation from global players. Israel, as a strategic ally and a global leader in cyber, intelligence, unmanned systems, and C4I technologies, has become a natural partner for Indian defense and security stakeholders – both public and private. For Israeli defense-tech firms, this is a unique opportunity to integrate into India’s expansive supply chain and participate in development processes that lie at the intersection of national security needs and breakthrough innovation.

Pakistan's intensified focus

On the other side, nuclear-armed Pakistan is not standing idle. It is intensifying its focus on integrating intelligence, C4I systems, UAVs, and cyber technologies – often with direct support from China.

The mountainous and rugged terrain of Kashmir has become a testing environment for AI-based platforms, remote sensing, and autonomous sensors – some commercial, others purely military. This reality compels us in the defense-tech community to acknowledge both the geopolitical sensitivity of the region and its vast engineering and innovation potential.

Amid this ongoing conflict, there is a growing need for neutral technological platforms based on AI infrastructure, secure communication, and autonomous battlefield management. Companies such as Asgard Systems and Robel Innovations operate precisely along this seam: solutions tailored to the modern defense arena, yet flexible enough for multi-system integration.

Strategic defense-business partnerships with players from the East, while maintaining alignment with Western interests and technological safeguards, are not only possible – they are essential.

In conclusion, the Kashmir conflict reminds us that even in long-standing geopolitical disputes, technology can push beyond the boundaries of warfare and offer new tools – not only for managing conflict, but for monitoring, deterring, and minimizing its risks.

In an age where defense is becoming digital, algorithmic, and decentralized, those who combine engineering creativity with geopolitical awareness will be the ones who shape the next generation of security solutions.

The writer is CEO of Asgard Systems and owner of Robel Innovations.