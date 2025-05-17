Qatar’s shadow: Western tolerance vs Israel’s immediate risk - opinion

Qatar presents itself as a modern, diplomatic force, a benevolent player in a turbulent region. But behind this carefully constructed image lies a disturbing reality: Qatar is a state sponsor of terror, a harborer of extremist ideologies, and a manipulator of Western institutions.

While the United States and its allies have largely tolerated this duplicity, Israel faces a far more immediate and existential threat. As the October 7 Hamas massacre demonstrated with horrifying clarity, Qatar’s influence is not merely a matter of geopolitics; it is a matter of life and death.

For over a decade, Qatar has been the primary benefactor of Hamas, funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into Gaza under the guise of humanitarian aid. This money, openly channeled via lobbyists and universities in the West but also delivered in suitcases with the tacit approval of both Israel and the US, was ostensibly intended to maintain stability in the Middle East.

Instead, it financed the construction of terror tunnels, the procurement of weapons, and ultimately, the atrocities of October 7. The five-star accommodations afforded to Hamas’s political leaders in Doha further underscore Qatar’s unwavering support for the group.

Even now, in the aftermath of the massacre, Qatar remains Hamas’s chief diplomatic interlocutor, playing a central role in ceasefire talks and hostage negotiations. (L-R) Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, US President Donald Trump, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (credit: Adam Smigielski, ATTA KENARE / AFP, Canva/Kaboompics.com from Pexels, Getty Images/Win McNamee, muhammad farooq)

Qatar’s influence extends far beyond Gaza

This raises a troubling question: how can a nation be both an arsonist and a firefighter? The answer, unfortunately, is that the world allows it. Israel, under intense international pressure, continues to engage with Qatar in this charade, despite the devastating consequences.

Qatar’s influence extends far beyond Gaza. Through its massive sovereign wealth fund, estimated at over $500 billion, it has gained a strategic foothold in key Western institutions. Qatari money flows into elite universities, think tanks, and media outlets, subtly shaping public discourse and influencing policy decisions.

THE IMPLICATIONS are deeply concerning. Qatar, the primary patron of an organization committed to Israel’s destruction, is influencing how Israel is portrayed in classrooms, newsrooms, and government briefings across the West. Criticism of Hamas is muted, Israel’s right to self-defense is questioned, and the victims of terror are, in effect, put on trial.

As antisemitism surges globally, Qatar’s propaganda machine quietly churns, funding academics who distort the history of the Middle East, empowering NGOs that demonize the Israel Defense Forces, and underwriting media coverage that blurs the lines between victim and perpetrator. Israel is not only under attack by rockets but also by a relentless campaign of delegitimization fueled by Qatari money.

Israel has long relied on the United States for diplomatic support and security assistance. However, the deepening ties between US institutions and Qatari money – through lobbying firms, energy deals, and military base agreements – threaten to erode that support. The presence of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, home to the forward headquarters of the US Central Command, underscores this complex dynamic. Are we at the point where the US is tempering its support for Israel to avoid upsetting Doha?

We are already seeing signs of this hesitancy, with Washington urging restraint as Israel seeks to dismantle Hamas’s remaining infrastructure. Qatar, acting as a “mediator,” insists on preserving elements of the terrorist group’s capabilities. This is not diplomacy; it is a form of blackmail. Israel finds itself in the untenable position of fighting a war against an enemy whose patrons are treated with deference by its own allies.

The threat Qatar poses to Israel is not temporary but systemic and existential. Unlike some of its neighbors, the wealthy Middle East country has never publicly committed to normalizing relations with Israel. It supports the Muslim Brotherhood and radical Islamist movements throughout the region that view Zionism as an evil to be eradicated. Its ties to Iran, Hamas’s primary military sponsor, are undeniable, and it has been shown that its state-funded media outlet, Al Jazeera, regularly provides a platform for radical clerics who glorify violence and martyrdom.

QATAR’S OBJECTIVE is not merely to exert influence but to reshape the moral landscape of the free world, using Israel as a scapegoat. As its money continues to infiltrate universities, political circles, and media organizations, the foundation is laid for a gradual erosion of Western support for the Jewish state.

Breaking free from Qatar’s web of influence will require courage and resolve. The alternative, however, is far more perilous: a future in which Israel’s enemies are emboldened, its allies are compromised, and its sovereignty is slowly strangled by invisible strings pulled from Doha.

The first step is to acknowledge the threat. Israel’s leaders must publicly denounce Qatar’s duplicity and demand that the United States and Europe cease treating Doha as a neutral actor. At this point, while unlikely, Western nations must investigate and restrict foreign influence operations, particularly those linked to state sponsors of terror. Universities, think tanks, and media outlets must disclose their Qatari funding or return it.

Diversifying energy sources must become a strategic imperative. And, most urgently, Israel must press for the immediate expulsion of Hamas leaders from Qatari soil, or demand that countries dealing with Qatar impose meaningful consequences.

Qatar is a central node in a network of antisemitism, extremism, and soft war. If Israel fails to expose it, and if the West continues to accept blood money in exchange for silence, another October 7 is not only possible – it is inevitable. And the world will once again claim that they “didn’t see it coming,” even as they break bread in Doha.

Louis Libin is an expert in military strategies and innovation, and advises on and teaches military innovation, wireless systems, and emergency communications at military colleges and agencies. He is the founder of a consulting group for emergency management, cybersecurity, IP, and communications.

Dr. Michael J. Salamon is a psychologist specializing in trauma and abuse. He is the director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and on staff at Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, NY.