Will Trump replace Israel with fawning Gulf states? - opinion

Years ago, when it was still safe for Israelis to visit Egypt, I remember going with friends to the Arab restaurant Marchaba (“welcome”) in Taba, just a stone’s throw from Eilat, Israel’s southernmost beach resort.

Of all the eateries I’d ever been to, I never experienced this level of service. Waiters constantly checked to see if we needed anything and if the food was to our liking. We all agreed that no one does it better. Arab hospitality is second to none, which we witnessed last week, the moment US President Donald Trump descended the steps from his Air Force One plane.

The proverbial red carpet (in this case, purple) was rolled out as a sign of things to come that would outdo all receptions of past presidents. It was a spectacle of grandiose proportions, as even Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) came to greet the president on the tarmac.

Just prior to that unprecedented personal welcome, six F-15 Saudi fighter jets escorted Air Force One into the capital city of Riyadh. Flanked by Arabian horses and guards in full regalia, nothing was spared to send the message that “47” was a cut above all the rest, as displayed in how he was being treated.

The finest of tradition and honor was extended once they arrived at the opulent Al-Yamamah Palace, where only gold chairs would do for the prince’s highly respected guest. Everything was meant to impress – from the magnificent crystal chandeliers to the one-of-a-kind, marble-encased home of MBS. US President Donald Trump gestures, while he boards Air Force One, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

The warm reception Trump received there was no less effusive in Qatar, where he was personally met by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Not to be outdone by Saudi Arabia, statuesque camels were marched out to accompany the president’s motorcade to Lusail Palace, where a state dinner took place, undoubtedly offering the most sumptuous of delicacies.

All of this was the not-so-subtle message that these two countries are vying for the number one ally spot to replace Israel. Each trying to outdo the other, it was as if Persian King Ahasuerus was, once again, holding tryouts for his next queen.

The payout of this singularly monumental event was worth all the fuss and bother. It had the potential of great wealth, technological advancement, and enhanced security for these countries. Additionally, they could win the heart of the American president as well as the US public, who must’ve been equally impressed by how their leader was publicly revered and regarded.

In her article “The confusion Trump left behind,” writer Susan Hattis Rolef opined, “Whether or not Trump had the deliberate intention of replacing Israel as Washington’s main ally and confidant in the Middle East with a new team, that was the feeling conveyed from last week’s extravagant fanfare.” (Jerusalem Post, May 19, 2025)

That was the second part of the payout. It was a showcase of the lengths to which these two Gulf countries were willing to go to make Trump sit up and take notice. There was no hedging, hesitation, or second-guessing. Everything was made to appear as if Trump had the final word, the highest authority, and the greatest honor – all feeling very calculated.

Implications of Trump's visit to the Mideast

But what happens at the end of the day? Can this level of honor be sustained over a long period? Would the deference given to the American president guarantee that whatever he requests would be followed through?If so, Trump might, indeed, consider replacing Israel, his greatest ally, for these new fawning friends who appear to be less high-maintenance. While that may be true, to some extent, there is a reason that the Jewish state is a heavier lift than all other nations.

First of all, it is a country that was divinely resurrected and one that has exceeded all expectations. What Israel has been able to accomplish in its short 77-year history is unprecedented and unmatched by any other people. Excelling at all we do, we have given age-old nations a run for their money.

But unlike Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Israel has been enveloped in the fight of her life throughout all of these productive years. Imagine what we might have done had we not been forced to share our energies, resources, and capabilities fighting one war after another.

Even now, as we continue to fight on seven fronts, our technological, medical, and military advances move forward without hardly missing a beat. That is the mission of a nation driven to prove its worth – by not only helping itself but by extending its know-how, knowledge, and innovation to a world that so desperately needs what we have to offer.

So, while opulence, extravagant hosting, and treasures beyond one’s imagination are all fun to watch as they wow everyone, they only serve a visual purpose. The greatness offered by Israel surpasses that appeal – enabling the extension of one’s life, the safety and security of human existence, and the blessing of one’s soul through the eternal values found in our scriptures, which were also endowed to the rest of the world.

Israel has never been a fair-weather friend. We know how to support our allies and even care for our enemies in their time of need. It is an ethical and moral principle of the Jewish psyche that life is precious – even the lives of those who would seek to destroy us. That is the reason we perform brain surgery on Hamas leaders, something that maybe Saudi Arabia or Qatar would pass on.

But it’s what makes Israel so special and irreplaceable. We are reliable – so much so, that we are willing to tell the truth and risk our dearest friendships when it comes to saving the lives of our citizens. If we’re willing to do that, why would any superpower ever consider making us jealous, just because fickle countries are willing to momentarily fawn over them?

When it comes to true-blue friends, our flag, with the same color, attests to the fact that there are none better than Israel.

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is the author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.