Supporting Israel’s youth: Long-term impact of wartime philanthropy – opinion

In times of war, philanthropy becomes a vital force – visible, powerful, and deeply needed. In periods of uncertainty, when national leadership feels strained and the future unclear, philanthropic efforts often rise to meet immediate needs with speed, compassion, and creativity.

Since Hamas’s invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023, we’ve seen an extraordinary outpouring of generosity in Israel: emergency aid, medical supplies, psychological support, food, housing, and public awareness campaigns. Foundations, businesses, and individuals across all sectors of society stepped in, and their impact has been both immediate and profound.

At the same time, we’re also seeing the landscape of giving evolve. As needs grow and diversify, we are responding accordingly. In today’s world of constant media and real-time visibility, some types of support naturally receive more attention – those that can show quick, tangible results. These efforts are essential and inspiring. Yet there are also needs that unfold more slowly, more quietly, and are no less important.

Support for emotional healing, long-term resilience, and youth development often takes time. These investments don’t always lend themselves to quick metrics or viral stories, but they are critical to lasting recovery. As the months go on, finding ways to balance the urgent with the enduring becomes increasingly important. The summer camps allow children and teenagers to take a break from the difficult situation, meet friends, and create positive experiences. (credit: Hadas Danon)

Israel-Hamas War has drastically impacted kids' mental health

This is especially true when it comes to young people. A 2024 report by the Myers-JDC-Brookdale Institute found that the Israel-Gaza war has had a significant impact on children and youth across Israel: increased anxiety, disrupted friendships, and difficulty returning to daily life, particularly among those who were displaced. These effects span regions and populations, and continue to grow.

At Summer Camps Israel, we work with children and teens who have been displaced, isolated, or affected by the war in deeply personal ways. Many live with the ongoing absence of a parent serving in the reserves. Some have lost friends or homes. What we offer isn’t a quick fix; it’s a foundation – a safe, stable space where they can reconnect, build trust, and simply be kids again.

We believe that meaningful giving can support both immediate relief and long-term growth. Investing in youth today is not just a social choice; it’s a strategic one. It builds the resilience, leadership, and hope that will carry us forward long after the headlines fade.

Wartime philanthropy is at its most powerful when guided not only by urgency but by vision. If we want a country that stands strong not only through defense, but through its humanity – this is where our giving must continue to grow.

The writer is the founder of Summer Camp Israel.