Linked obesity and ADHD in children: Innovative approaches to prevention and treatment - opinion

The growing link between obesity and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) among children has increasingly attracted medical attention in recent years, fueled by rising rates of both conditions.

Recent studies from 2024 and 2025 have underscored a significant correlation, indicating that children with ADHD are at heightened risk for obesity due to complex factors such as impulsivity, poor self-regulation, high-calorie diets, insufficient physical activity, increased screen exposure, and disrupted sleep patterns.

A major insight emerging from recent research is the critical role of comprehensive behavioral-family interventions, which emphasize intensive parental guidance. Studies conducted in 2025 demonstrate that initiating such interventions during early childhood significantly mitigates the risk of future metabolic disorders and can even enhance life expectancy.

Key components of these interventions include dietary improvements, restricted screen time, optimized sleep routines, and consistent physical activity – necessitating family-wide commitment and participation.

The role of parental ADHD

An essential but frequently overlooked aspect is the role parental ADHD plays. In many cases, parents of children diagnosed with ADHD may themselves have undiagnosed attention disorders, complicating their capacity to implement structured meals, consistent routines, and supportive environments. Recognizing and addressing parental ADHD is thus pivotal to effectively managing childhood obesity within these families. Childhood obesity. Currently without a medicinal solution (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Pharmacological advancements have also prompted renewed interest in ADHD medication’s potential benefits beyond behavioral improvement. Recent research indicates stimulant medications can decrease obesity risk by enhancing self-regulation and reducing impulsivity, thereby limiting impulsive eating behaviors and excessive intake of calorie-dense, sugary foods.

In parallel, recent breakthroughs in anti-obesity medications, particularly the GLP-1 receptor agonists, have shown promising results in children aged six to 11 with significant obesity. However, as noted in a pivotal 2024 study, extensive long-term monitoring is necessary to validate the safety and efficacy of these drugs in younger populations fully.

Breakthroughs in technology

Additionally, the integration of innovative digital technologies is rapidly advancing the treatment landscape. In 2025, the UK began pioneering the use of smart scales for discrete, remote monitoring of children’s weight, effectively reducing stigma and promoting healthier habits through respectful engagement.

Finally, recent research underscores the critical influence of sleep quality and screen time on obesity among children with ADHD. A comprehensive 2024 University of Missouri study revealed untreated ADHD increases obesity risk primarily due to disrupted sleep and excessive screen time. Interventions aimed at enhancing sleep quality and significantly limiting screen time have emerged as simple yet powerful measures for improving overall health and weight outcomes.

The cumulative evidence from these recent studies points decisively toward the necessity for a multi-systemic, personalized, and integrated approach to treating children affected by obesity and ADHD. Combining family-centered behavioral interventions, pharmacological treatments, technological monitoring, and targeted behavioral changes offers the greatest promise for lasting health improvements for affected children and their families.

The writer is a bariatric surgeon and specialist in medical and holistic treatment of obesity. She is director of Assia Bariatric, a multidisciplinary center for obesity treatment of Assia Medical, located in Assuta Medical Center.