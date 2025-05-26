Successful fundraising begins with human connection - opinion

One thing I hear frequently from nonprofit managers and social entrepreneurs, especially those just starting their fundraising journey, is the question: "How do you begin raising donations from abroad? Where do you even start?". The answer is simpler than many think, and it begins with a basic understanding: behind every donation stands a person.

A few months ago, a young man, 28 years old, walked into my office. He had just been appointed as development manager at a mid-sized nonprofit. He wanted to help his organization start raising donations in the United States.

"Chaim," he asked, "how do you begin? Where can I find American donors?"

Instead of answering him directly, I asked him a different question: "Tell me, when you went on that big post-army trip to the United States, what was the first thing you did after sorting out your visa and buying your tickets?"

He smiled and immediately understood where I was heading. "I called everyone I knew who lived there. Cousins, friends, friends of friends."

"Exactly," I told him. "But now you'll do the same thing - here in Israel. Start by reaching out to 30 friends, family members, and neighbors. You'll be surprised - almost every Israeli knows at least five people living in North America. That's how you'll build your first list, from which you can begin."

I told him that if he reached out to 30 people here, he would get 80-100 names in the United States. From there, you hit the road. That's how you start raising donations. This is your first list. Your people. Those with whom you already have a connection, even if indirect. Success in fundraising begins with your closest human circle.

Donations are not only about money

I've worked for over thirty years in fundraising and financial management in the US and Israel, and I can say with complete confidence that donations aren't just about money. They're first and foremost about human connection. It's about listening to the person in front of you, understanding what matters to them, and what value they see in what you're doing.

It's not about starting with presentations or generic emails requesting donations. It's about asking questions, showing genuine interest, building trust, and beginning with honest conversation. For potential donors, the feeling of personal connection and trust is a basic prerequisite before they consider 'taking their wallet out of their pocket.'

Over the years, I've seen that behind every significant donation stands a genuine human connection. Many major donors become meaningful contributors not only because the cause is important, but because someone was there for them, not just to ask, but to listen.

When such an authentic connection is formed, it doesn't end with a single donation. Donors who feel they have a real connection with the organization and its mission will stay by its side for years, and some will even become ambassadors who recruit additional donors.

Your initial network, like on that post-army trip, is your starting point. But just like on that trip, if you invest in those connections, each one can lead you to more people, more connections and more opportunities. In the world of philanthropy, a personal and warm word from a satisfied donor is sometimes worth more than ten sophisticated marketing campaigns.

I've met thousands of donors over the years, of all sizes and types. I've seen what causes people to give, what motivates them to 'take the checkbook out of their wallet.' It's almost never just because of a tax deduction form or a sense of obligation. It's because they feel part of something bigger, something meaningful, and most importantly, it's because they believe in the person in front of them; that he or she genuinely cares, that they see them as partners in the mission, not just as money machines.

So if you are a nonprofit manager just starting out, looking to expand your donor base, or have always dreamed of establishing a social venture that will change the world, start by being human. By being present. By truly listening to what matters to your potential donors. Build genuine connections. After decades in this field, I still see that these human connections are what last over time and yield the most meaningful results. Because ultimately, people donate to people.

Chaim Katz is the founder and CEO of Ne'eman Foundation, which helps Israeli nonprofits receive donations from North America