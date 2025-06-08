Hamas’s talk of leaving Gaza: Real change or just buying time? - opinion

Do Hamas’s recent statements about potentially giving up control of Gaza signal a real change of heart, or are they just another calculated move to buy time and polish their image on the world stage? And what should we make of their carefully crafted political language that oscillates between “proposals” and “possibilities” while avoiding any firm commitments?

Hamas’s latest pronouncements expose deep-seated contradictions that display just how strategically confused and politically rattled the movement has become after enduring more than 19 months of relentless Israeli military operations following the terrorist group’s terror attacks on October 7, 2023.

Here is a terror organization that dragged Gaza into an unparalleled humanitarian disaster, now desperately trying to rebrand itself as some kind of responsible political actor looking for solutions while conveniently forgetting they are the ones who caused this tragedy in the first place.

Any close observer can see that Hamas has turned word games into an art form when it comes to dodging political accountability. They talk about “maybe” giving up control of Gaza, throw around “proposals” for this and that, and float “ideas” for potential deals, all while carefully avoiding anything that looks like an actual commitment or concrete action plan.

It is a masterclass in saying a lot while promising nothing, designed to make them look flexible and ready to negotiate when they are really just sticking to the same old hardline positions and impossible demands.

Empty promises or real change?

Hamas has finally woken up to the fact that they are staring down the barrel of complete annihilation, especially after Israel’s recent precision strikes took out key leaders, including Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar, who Israel had killed previously. Jerusalem has made it crystal clear it is not stopping until every last Hamas leader is eliminated and the entire military and organizational apparatus is dismantled.

FACED WITH this grim reality, Hamas is desperately trying to spin negotiations and political grandstanding into a lifeline, hoping against hope that something, anything, might shift on the regional or international stage to pull them back from the brink.

Evidently, the terror group knows perfectly well that their October 7 rampage was essentially organizational suicide, not just for themselves, but for all of Gaza. This is the same movement that spent years claiming to be the great defenders of Palestinian interests, only to lead their own people straight into the worst humanitarian catastrophe they have ever seen.

They destroyed Gaza’s infrastructure, and got tens of thousands of civilians killed or displaced. And now, instead of owning up to what they have done, they are cynically using the suffering of ordinary Gazans as bargaining chips in their negotiations with Israel.

Looking at the bigger picture, it is obvious that Hamas’s recent talk about possibly stepping down from leadership of Gaza is really about achieving four main goals: First, they want to win over international opinion by playing the part of the reasonable, compromise-ready political player. Second, they are trying to drag out negotiations for as long as possible to buy time and figure out their next move.

Third, they are scrambling to find some kind of safe haven for their leaders, who are now living with targets on their backs. And fourth, they want to dump the massive responsibility of rebuilding Gaza on someone else’s shoulders while somehow keeping their own political and military power intact.

BUT THE truth of it is, Hamas knows their leaders are marked men, whether they are hiding in Gaza or anywhere else in the world. Israel has already proven they can reach anyone. Just look at how they took out brothers Yahya and Mohammed Sinwar, along with so many other top Hamas figures. And Israel is not going to stop until they have eliminated every last person in Hamas’s command structure.

Knowing this, the terrorist group is now desperately trying to cozy up to the United States, hoping Washington might throw them some kind of political lifeline. But this is a pipe dream. Even though the US administration keeps calling for ceasefires, there is no way they are going to let Hamas back into power in Gaza after what happened on October 7.Hamas is trying to put on this big show that they are negotiating from a position of strength, but anyone with eyes can see they are at their absolute weakest point ever. This is a movement that has lost most of its military muscle, watched its leaders get picked off one by one, and lost control over large chunks of Gaza, yet they are still trying to convince the world they can call the shots.

The gap between what they are saying and what is actually happening on the ground displays just how deep in denial their leadership really is, desperately trying to hide the scale of the disaster they have brought on themselves.There is no question that Hamas sees the Israeli hostages as their last remaining ace in the hole.

They are holding dozens of Israeli captives and trying to use them as their main source of leverage against Israel and the international community. But even this card is losing its punch as time goes on, especially with Israel ramping up military pressure and the world getting more and more vocal about releasing the hostages with no strings attached.

So what does Hamas do? They keep floating these vague, half-baked initiatives that are really just stalling tactics. They are not serious about finding real solutions; they just want to buy more time.

HAMAS CAN see the writing on the wall when it comes to their political future in Gaza, and it does not look good. After running the Strip for over 15 years, what do they have to show for it? Nothing but a series of devastating wars that left Gaza’s infrastructure in ruins and its people worse off than ever. And now, after the October 7 disaster, the idea of Hamas ever getting back into power seems almost laughable.

Israel will not stand for it, and neither will the international community. So, Hamas is trying this new tactic where they talk about “maybe” giving up power while somehow keeping all their real authority behind the scenes. Israel has already made it clear that this is a non-starter.

Bottom line: Hamas’s recent talk about giving up control of Gaza is nothing more than a last-ditch, desperate attempt to stay politically relevant. They can see the end coming and they are throwing out these meaningless concessions hoping to salvage something, anything, from the wreckage. But it is not going to work.

Israel has made it crystal clear they will not settle for anything less than completely dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities and eliminating its ability to threaten Israeli security. In practical terms, this means that the October 7 perpetrator is finished as any kind of serious political or military force in Palestinian politics.

The way Hamas keeps playing word games in their recent statements really shows how deep they are in denial and confusion. They know full well that October 7 was political and military suicide, but instead of taking responsibility for the catastrophe they caused, they are trying to exploit the misery of Gaza’s people and literally negotiate over their dead bodies.

This is not just about lacking political responsibility. It exposes the true nature of a terror organization that always put its own interests ahead of the people it claims to represent, leading them into the worst humanitarian disaster in modern Palestinian history.

The writer is a UAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate.