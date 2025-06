Iran is not finished but Israel has bought itself crucial time - editorial The world may not appreciate it publicly, or even comprehend the potential Armageddon that was averted. But let others debate, delay, and equivocate. Israel acted.

A satellite image shows new airstrike craters on the perimeter of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Facility, near Qom, Iran, June 24, 2025 ( photo credit : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS )