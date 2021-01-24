The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

As WhatsApp users lose faith, Israel-founded Viber sees a boost

Viber’s CEO, Djamel Agaoua, has not shied away from slamming WhatsApp’s update.

By ARIEL SHAPIRA  
JANUARY 24, 2021 21:19
'Viber' for $ 900 million (photo credit: REUTERS)
'Viber' for $ 900 million
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Now that people are hurrying to remove WhatsApp from their phones after changes in the app’s privacy policy, millions have already moved to messaging apps like Signal, Telegram, and the Israel-founded app Rakuten Viber.
Viber told The Jerusalem Post it saw growth of up to 29% in some regions in the period between January 6 and 11 compared with the previous week, before WhatsApp’s announcement that it would share user data with Facebook. In stark contrast with WhatsApp, Viber was among the companies that spearheaded last year’s #StopHateForProfit boycott against Facebook for its inability to combat hate speech, cutting all ties with the social media giant. The app pulled all advertising from Facebook and its sister app Instagram, while also removing all Facebook technology from its platform.
So what is the new WhatsApp policy, anyway, and why are people concerned about it? According to the new policy, WhatsApp sends the information it gathers from users, which doesn’t include the content they share on the app, to Facebook. Users don’t have any option of changing these settings. Mark Zuckerberg’s social media behemoth has come under fire for its own missteps on data privacy in the past. Back in July 2019, Facebook paid $5 billion to settle these concerns after it enabled Cambridge Analytica to harvest the data of 87 million Facebook users.
After outrage over its announced update ensued, WhatsApp has decided to delay rollout of its new policy until May 15. In a recent blog post, the messaging app emphasized the app still uses end-to-end encryption and therefore offers top-notch security.
WhatsApp affirmed in the blog post that privacy is still a major concern for the company. “The update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data.”
Viber, on the other hand, doesn’t send any user data to other applications or organizations. The company’s default setting is end-to-end encryption, as is the setting to not automatically store user data on the cloud. The app also offers top-notch screen privacy, allowing users to send self-destructing messages within a chat and hide entire chats to anyone who doesn’t have access to an established pin code.
Viber’s CEO, Djamel Agaoua, has not shied away from slamming WhatsApp’s update.
“It’s truly an outrageous update that makes a mockery of the term ‘privacy policy,’” he said of the policy. “It’s been clear for some time now that WhatsApp doesn’t value the privacy of its users, but this development really seems like a new record in the company’s disrespect for people using its app.”
As users move to Telegram and Signal, as well as Viber, for their emphasis on data privacy, some concerns have risen about other aspects of their networks.
Since Twitter and Facebook banned former US president Donald Trump, many alt-right activists have taken to Telegram to voice their support for the spread of violence throughout the US.
With over 200 million monthly active users, and enhanced security capabilities, the app is also used by cyber criminals as a go-to market channel for illegal activities. In Israel alone, Telegrass – a Telegram channel – deals with the distribution of marijuana illegally throughout the country.
A recent surge in Signal downloads caused the servers to crash, leaving millions without access to their messages for more than 24 hours. Signal also has end-to-end encryption messaging and is owned and operated by a nonprofit organization. No one can have access to these messages – not even Signal itself. The only potential privacy downside to the app is on its IOS version, on which users must manually turn off the “Show Calls in Recents” to stop their history from synching to the cloud.


Tags Facebook social media WhatsApp Viber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's airport closure: Drastic but understandable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
David Wolpe

Parashat Bo: Multiple meanings of matzah

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by