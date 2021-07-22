The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Ben & Jerry’s Israel boycott protests a specific policy - opinion

Ben & Jerry’s decision is not a BDS boycott against Israel, but a boycott against a particular policy.

By JO-ANN MORT/JTA  
JULY 22, 2021 02:19
A Ben & Jerry's ice cream factory in Israel. (photo credit: FLICKR COMMONS/JTA)
A Ben & Jerry's ice cream factory in Israel.
(photo credit: FLICKR COMMONS/JTA)
When I talk with Palestinian friends, I argue against BDS. The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, I explain, has done little economic damage to Israel. It has only strengthened the right wing here while rendering Palestinians under occupation — along with the occupation itself — conveniently invisible to most Israelis.
For similar reasons, I also argue against “anti-normalization” efforts that reject any form of dialogue, collaboration or partnership with Israelis.
So why do I support Ben & Jerry’s announcement to stop marketing and selling in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem? Because that decision, as announced by the corporate parent company Unilever, is not a victory for BDS. At the heart of the BDS movement, especially in the United States and United Kingdom, is an attack on the legitimacy of the State of Israel to exist as a homeland for the Jewish people.
That’s not what Ben & Jerry’s decision is — it’s a boycott to protest a particular policy.
It appears that the Ben & Jerry’s board of directors, which maintains independent governance rights under Unilever, decided indeed to divest totally from Israel. But its decision was overridden by Unilever, which announced that the global company will change its licensing agreement in order to sell inside Israel but not in the West Bank or east Jerusalem, where its prime market has been Israeli Jewish settlers.
My friends in the peace camp inside Israel have advocated for decades to create a distinction between the economy of the settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and Israel proper. It’s a difficult distinction to make because of the intentional blurring, especially in recent years, by the former Netanyahu governments and a strong settlers’ lobby. Borders on official maps have been erased. Road signs make no distinction between the suburbs of Tel Aviv and Ariel in the West Bank. Israeli law stipulates that Israeli civilians must be treated equally no matter where they live.
Yet there are exceptions made and they are significant. Even the Netanyahu government made an exception when it agreed in 2014 to accept Horizon 2020 money from the European Union for scientific research for Israel’s universities and institutes that would exclude any West Bank-based institution. The current Israeli government did the same when it recently accepted cultural funds from the EU that can’t be used over the Green Line.
There’s another precedent here, albeit with another food group. From its inception, the McDonald’s franchise has been held in Israel by Omri Padan, an Israeli who was an original member of Peace Now. (I serve on the board of its sister organization, Americans for Peace Now.) For ideological reasons, Padan will not open a McDonald’s in any of the settlements outside of Israel’s internationally recognized border. Yet there are kosher McDonald’s all over Israel and outside of army bases catering to the very same audience decrying the Ben & Jerry’s decision.
Let’s not conflate boycotts against policy with a BDS movement that wants to eradicate the State of Israel. This only gives impetus to the activists to keep going in their anti-Israel campaign.
The reality is that hard-core BDS efforts have gotten more publicity than they have achieved impact.
The EU, Israel’s largest trading partner, hasn’t stopped trading. Despite COVID, the Israeli economy is set to bounce back nicely.
“Growth is expected to rebound in 2021, with the Bank of Israel forecasting a 6.3% rise if the rapid pace of Israel’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is maintained,” Reuters reports.
The diplomatic boycott has been similarly fruitless: Witness not only the Abraham Accords, but recent public diplomacy between Israel and Jordan, as well as Israel and Morocco.
Those who claim that a protest against the occupation is a frontal attack on Israel itself are making a mistake. There has been and continues to be only one issue that should be leading the debate: whether we move toward two states by beginning to differentiate borders and freeze the settlements, or we continually drift dangerously to one state. That’s a much more complicated issue than where or whether to eat Chunky Monkey.
I hope that Unilever can hold to its position to keep Ben & Jerry’s ice cream inside Israel while exiting the territories. It would be an important statement, even if just symbolic, to say yes to Israel and no to the occupation.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags bds boycott Settlement blocs Ben & Jerry's Ice cream
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Sour ice cream

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by