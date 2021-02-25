The president of the United States is standing at a crossroads. He must decide whether his, or really American, foreign policy will be focused on supporting the narrative that former president Donald Trump ’s policies were reckless and that he acted as an international bully, or will he leverage the achievements of the last four years and build upon them? While the instinct to pacify his base supporters by rebuffing Trump policies is understandable politics, it is not good policy. If the American president chooses to open a debate with Trump’s past, the future will not look promising, not for Israel, not for America, and not for the Middle East.

If we examine Trump’s policies through an Israeli filter, we will see that his actions have helped to stabilize the Middle East and correct past mistakes. These decisions can and should be used to help President Joe Biden shape a better future.

The recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the relocation of the US Embassy were a critical anchor in the pursuit of peace, which has received broad bi-partisan support in the US and which the Biden administration has pledged to honor. Jews whose ancestors had been forcibly exiled from their Jerusalem homes, who have prayed for generations to return to the Land of Israel and to see the rebuilding of Jerusalem, rejoiced in America’s recognition. America’s actions led other countries to recognize Jerusalem as the capital, giving Israelis peace of mind on the issue that decided the 1996 election between Shimon Peres and Benjamin Netanyahu.

If we follow Trump’s lead, then we will see that his decision to lead a military attack on the Assad regime in April of 2018 was a reestablishment of the “redline” toward the use of chemical weapons that should never have been violated. Former president Barack Obama blurred the line, by canceling a similar attack two years earlier. One can only guess what might have been the fate of those injured and killed in the 2018 chemical attack, had the US been more forceful on the issue.

The message to the Biden administration is clear – America need not intervene in every event, but if they do get involved, if they choose to put their foot down, then they must stand behind the threats that they make.

In the Middle East, we are not afraid of those who don’t present a direct threat. In the context of Syria, Trump made a decision to withdraw the remaining US troops from Syrian soil, and did so within 72 hours. When the Obama administration announced that they planned to withdraw from Afghanistan in 18 months, the Taliban and other Islamist forces were able to tail American forces until the end of their presence. A similar announcement regarding Iraq eventually led to the collapse of the Iraqi army and the rapid spread of ISIS.

When Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, he expressed a deep understanding of the threat that could develop if the Golan Heights were not in Israeli hands. Some have argued that in the days of advanced weaponry, the security of space is no longer relevant. But shooting is not the only threat. Several dozens of terrorists breaching the border with Syria is also a danger. The Golan Heights is, therefore, a strategic necessity for Israel, and its recognition by the US should be maintained by the current administration.

ON THE Iranian issue, the Biden administration has been set up for success. When the nuclear deal was signed during Biden’s tenure as vice president, senior administration officials had already noticed many holes in the deal. Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and his imposition of maximum sanctions on Iran can enable the Biden administration to plug the holes, and formulate a new agreement that even Israel can accept.

It is important to mention that just before the end of Obama’s tenure, Iranian soldiers overtook an American patrol boat, releasing a video of the humiliated American soldiers on their knees with their arms raised. The Biden government must ensure that this Iranian aggression and defiance toward the United States never happens again. In the Middle East, those who are weak are kidnapped. Strategic action on behalf of the Biden administration can lead to stronger and more effective diplomacy, which must include the halting of missile development. Trump’s maximum pressure sanctions, coupled with the Iranian leadership’s refusal to give up their nuclear ambitions, have put the US in the position to offer economic and COVID assistance to entice a recalculation of Iran’s trajectory. These are the cards the Biden administration has been dealt. It would be foolish not to use them.

Trump orchestrated the key step of assassinating Qasem Soleimani, who was responsible for the actual export of the Iranian revolution that he formed, trained and financed. Soleimani was involved in the establishment of dozens of terrorist organizations. While it is true that any individual can be replaced, whoever tries to fill Soleimani’s shoes will have to rebuild the trust of the leaders of the terrorist organization network. More importantly, he will no longer be able to operate freely in the world as if he were an innocent man. His replacement will always fear that he is being watched, and that he may be abducted or assassinated at any time.

This is a critical message in the worldview of the Middle East. It is strategic for the Biden administration to occasionally mention that when the United States chose to kill Soleimani, they knew exactly how to do it, and they did not back down. Iran will take this implicit threat seriously in the coming years. After the assassination, Trump sent an important message, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.” Assassinations can prevent events that lead to war, and their use can be warranted, even if they provoke a reaction from the opposing side.

Finally, the ability of president Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Avi Berkowitz and Ambassador David Friedman to identify and map the interests of individual countries in the Middle East led to a series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab/Muslim countries. The understanding that common interests can be aligned has led to a breakthrough that affects not only the signing countries, but also the Palestinians and the Israeli Arabs. They, too, now understand that they can find ways to work together to improve their economy, infrastructure and quality of life.

WHICH IS why the fundamental principles of the “Deal of the Century,” which helped pave the way for the Abraham Accords, were received so well in many parts of the Middle East. The “Deal of the Century” recognized the present reality and asked it to look to the future. It is now up to the Biden administration to choose and embrace Trump’s achievements. It is right to act in the spirit of Trump to promote peace with the Palestinians, by strengthening the common interests of both sides for economic growth, safe transportation routes and industrial areas. When these are held as part of a meeting of interests, it will be easier in the future for both peoples to discuss territorial issues if they are necessary.

The message is clear, the administration strives to clear the table but must know how to identify successes and leverage them for the future of the region.

The writer is the mayor of Efrat in Gush Etzion.

The great statesman, Winston Churchill, once said, “If we open a quarrel between past and present, we shall find that we have lost the future.”