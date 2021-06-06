Christian support for Israel is unconditional. Here's why

We still do not know who the next government of Israel will be, and the truth is, it does not matter. What I have unquestionably learned, is that Christian love for Israel is unconditional.

For 36 years, my father Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein (OBM) spent his life representing millions of Christians, who had the solitary goal of praying for and supporting Israel. His vision, passion, and lifework was to foster strategic friends for Israel, whose support would be unwavering. And indeed, that support has never changed with the changing governments.

Two years ago, when my father suddenly died, many people wondered if The Fellowship would fall apart or weaken, without my father to lead. Humbly, I knew that it wouldn’t. And that is because the Christian support for Israel that The Fellowship has developed, is unconditional. It’s bigger than my father, it’s bigger than me, and it’s bigger than any prime minister who temporarily takes on that enormous, holy calling and mission on behalf of the state of Israel.

Over the past two years, The Fellowship has miraculously seen our donor base double, prayer support for Israel skyrocket, and a younger generation of Christians getting involved.

No, and in a in a way, it is exactly the opposite. In a time of division, when we see Israel increasingly becoming a partisan issue, The Fellowship has religiously continued our historic policy, against the trends and changing winds, to keep politics out of the Israel discussion. Instead, we choose to focus on the spiritual, uniting, inspiring side of the Holy Land. And what I have clearly seen, is that this is the best strategy there is in the 'hasbara war'.

The Fellowship encourages every single one of our millions of followers to stand behind any government democratically elected in Israel, and through their increase of support, we know they feel the same and agree with this apolitical policy.

When I made aliya 16 years ago, it wasn’t for the politics. It was for the diverse community that I wanted to be a part of, the Shabbat Shalom messages I would hear each Friday afternoon on the radio and television, the national spiritual heart coming together as one on Yom Kippur, the children’s field trips to ancient biblical sites, and the kosher food abounds!

Indeed, I picked up my comfortable American life and made aliya, for everything BUT the politics.

Don’t misunderstand me. I have such a deep appreciate and admiration for every politician who has put their life on the line in order to protect this beloved country in the international arena, often surrounded by wolves. But my love remains with the land, and the people. Unconditionally.

What I have seen, is that it is very similar for our hundreds of millions of Christian friends. They love the land. They love the people. They love our values . They will continue to stand with us no matter who is democratically voted into the Knesset. And it’s a wonderful blessing that it is the case, because the truth is, our tiny country of 9 million can certainly use the more than 800 million Evangelical supporters, to stand with us unconditionally.

In 2005 when I moved to Israel, I remember my father being asked about the political ramifications with the Evangelical community, following the disengagement from Gaza. “Will Christian support for Israel end, since they so passionately believe that Israel shouldn’t give back land?” one nervous politician ask him. Without taking a breath, or needing a minute to think, my father answered with a confident ‘no’.

And he was right.



Although some of the Christian supporters might have disagreed with this political decision, not one of them backtracked their support for Israel. Not one of them stopped praying for the peace of Jerusalem. Not one of them stopped being advocates for the Jewish people.

And as Israel transitions to a potential new era of leadership, I am now being asked those very same questions. ‘ Will Christian support for Israel end or weaken?’ And like my father 16 years ago, I too confidently answer with a definitive ‘no’.

As for The Fellowship, we will continue to work day and night to engage, inspire, and involve Zionist Christians to continue to stand with Israel. We will continue our policy of being apolitical, and working closely with whatever government is elected, to help the humanitarian and security needs of the people of Israel.

Earlier this week, when I toured southern Israel and saw the homes destroyed by rockets, the lives ruined, and the threats at our doorsteps, I felt proud that the fellowship and our 2 million donors have donated over $100 million to security initiatives in the past 15 years. But I also felt painfully inspired anew, not just to continue our tangible work saving lives, but also to engage and grow our community of Christians who stand with the people of Israel in prayer and action, no matter what.

The Fellowship is the largest humanitarian organization in Israel. We have helped over 2 million Jewish people worldwide in 2020 alone, and have donated close to 2 billion dollars to Jewish causes since 1986. We have millions of supporters, with that number growing by the day. And what I can tell the people of Israel, is that I will continue doing everything I can, to strengthen the state and people of Israel, no matter who is in power. I make this pledge, backed by millions of our faithful, modest, passionate Christians friends.

What the unprecedented success of The Fellowship comes to show, is that Christian love for Israel is unconditional. Our huge responsibility as Jews, Zionists, and people who want only the best for our Holy Land, especially as we approach the auspicious three weeks of mourning, is to continue to foster, recognize, and appreciate this ‘ahavat chinam’ – unconditional love – for Israel and her people.