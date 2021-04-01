The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus and financial freedom - your investments

‘Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded. –Friedrich August von Hayek

By AARON KATSMAN  
APRIL 1, 2021 21:18
Calculating taxes (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Calculating taxes
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 It’s springtime and that means allergies. Every year many of us suffer. A week and a half ago, I thought I was starting my annual bout. In fact, a friend gave me some over-the-counter allergy medication that he “swore” would have me living as if the spring bloom never happened. 
The pills didn’t really work and then on Shabbat morning as I drank some wine and had some bread, I noticed that I had lost my sense of taste. I didn’t really have a sense of smell for a while because I was all congested from the allergies. 
Well, that Saturday night I went to take a corona test and voila, it turned out to be positive. Keep in mind that I had been fully vaccinated exactly two months to the day before my positive test. Yes, I was one of the lucky ones to beat the odds and get corona even though I was vaccinated.
Always looking for a way not have to help clean for Pessah, in my wildest dreams I never thought that catching the virus and going into quarantine would be my excuse. 
At this point, I want to thank my dear wife, who worked serious overtime to get the house ready for the holiday, took care of my food needs by preparing meals for me every day of my ordeal, and made sure that I stayed in my room and didn’t start wandering around the apartment potentially infected others. 
Knowing that I was going stir crazy and climbing the walls being locked up in a small bedroom for a week and half, nonetheless she looked out for the greater good of the family, and kept me in there. She was and is truly amazing.
For the last week, we have been celebrating leaving slavery and becoming a free people. In the tractate of Pessahim 10:5, the Mishnah states that “man is obligated to view himself as if he himself left Egypt.” In other words, we must internalize the fact that we were once slaves, but now we are free. Although we are free in a spiritual sense, are we financially independent? Have you put off saving for the future? 
Do we still rely on our parents for help? Has overdraft become a way of life? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then our eating of the ‘bread of affliction’ may have more than one meaning.

BEGIN SAVING

There is a common perception that only people with a lot of money can make money. Not true. If you want to achieve financial independence, you need to start investing. By saying “financial independence,” I don’t mean getting rich. 
Rather, I mean that you are self sufficient, have retirement savings and don’t fret when your toilet breaks and you need to scramble for cash to pay a plumber to fix it. Don’t think that $25,000-$50,000 is not enough to start with. With that sum you could start an investment account. You could make a down payment on a rental property. But if your mindset is that you are destined to always have a small nest egg and always be reliant on someone else, you will never get anywhere.
As I have written many times, the majority of Americans between ages 20-35 have zero retirement savings. Do you think it’s just because they are young and things will improve with age? Well it’s even worse for older Americans, as half of those over 53 have no retirement savings. It’s so important to start investing as soon as possible. If a 25-year-old with $10,000, started adding an extra $320 a month at a 7% annual compound rate of return until they turned 65, they would end up with $1 million. 

START BUILDING WEALTH

Another mistake is thinking it’s impossible to save while living in Israel because according to “conventional wisdom” it’s impossible to save on an Israeli salary. This really is not the case. 
If you make saving a priority, then you will be surprised at how much you really can save, even in Israel. We all tend to make certain lifestyle choices which impact our financial situation. Whether it’s living in a certain community or choosing to take a particular vacation, our expenses are directly impacted by these decisions. But if we make financial independence a priority, we can make the lifestyle changes necessary to save a couple of thousand dollars a year to get on the path to financial security.
 Chag Sameach!
 The information contained in this article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily the opinion of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates. 
The writer is a licensed financial professional both in the US and Israel, and helps people who open investment accounts in the United States. Securities are offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. (www.prginc.net). Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. For more information, call (02) 624-0995 visit www.aaronkatsman.com or email aaron@lighthousecapital.co.il.


Tags investment Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

What will Palestinian elections mean for Israel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will be fine no matter who is prime minister

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Rivlin’s false pretense of preventing a fifth election - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Make Arabs partners in the cabinet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by