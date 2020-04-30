The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus: Balcony prayers give chance for consistent praying

Not since I had to say kaddish when my mother died some 35 years ago have I prayed so consistently – and at every service – in a minyan.

By HERB KEINON  
APRIL 30, 2020 15:52
Praying on a balcony (photo credit: Courtesy)
Praying on a balcony
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Almost a quarter-century ago, when The Wife and I were in the market for a bigger apartment, after the birth of our fourth child made our two-bedroom flat a bit cramped, we weighed the pros and cons of moving from our mixed neighborhood into a religious one.
Among the pros: not having to hear my next-door neighbor’s stereo or television blasting on Shabbat, and being able to let the kids play in the street on Saturday because there are no cars. The cons: it is unwise to raise children in a monochromatic neighborhood, and bad for society if every different group lives behind high walls in their own comfortable bubble.
After lengthy and deep philosophical debates, The Wife and I opted for the bubble – polychromatic society-building be damned.
In these passionate debates, one argument for moving into a religious neighborhood that was not raised, but which could have been, is that during a pandemic when all the synagogues in the land close, it would still be possible to pray three times daily in a minyan (prayer quorum of 10 men) from the balcony or a bedroom window.
Who’da thought?
Like everyone, I will carry with me for years the memories of this odd period of time. Some of those memories will be bitter and painful, while others will be – well – not that bad.
The bitter memories will be the daily bad news of deaths, of more than a million of my countrymen out of work, of a Passover Seder alone, of not being able to see my kids or grandsons for weeks on end.
And the more positive memoires: no traffic, a much slower pace, not feeling as if I had to battle the crowds and go somewhere on Yom Ha’atzmaut, and those balcony minyans.
I LOVE those balcony minyans.
Not since I had to say kaddish when my mother died some 35 years ago have I prayed so consistently – and at every service – in a minyan. And why not? They are so convenient.
In fact, from my apartment I have not one but two minyanim to choose from: one to the east I can join from my balcony, and one to the south I can access from my bedroom window. And that’s very special, since that gives me one minyan to go to, and one I can pointedly avoid.
Here’s how these minyanim work: the prayer leader, preferably with a booming voice, stands in his garden or balcony, and everyone from buildings nearby – some across the street, others next door – join and answer him in prayer. Now, finally, I appreciate the contractor for building our buildings so close together.
These minyanim, with the sound of the birds chirping and the sky clearly visible above, are simply a pleasure.
First, I am no longer conflicted every morning about whether to get out of bed and go to shul, whether it is just too hot or too cold to trudge out. I get up, slip into slippers, don my tallit and tefillin, go to the window and – boom! – the minyan’s 10th man has arrived. It’s five minutes – not 30 – from bed to pew.
Second, the prayers are quicker. Oftentimes a synagogue venue influences the pace. For instance, a big, fancy, cavernous shul invites the prayer leader to drag things out, to engage in unnecessary operatics. But not when the minyan is outside. Not with the sun beating down, the wind whirling, or a drizzle on the horizon. Then it’s no nonsense davening – just the way I like it. No unnecessary singing, no schlepping things out, little waiting, no announcements. All business.
Third, no one sits in my seat – ever. I’ve been traumatized over the years by seating arrangements in synagogues: first as a guest in shuls where some people would make me feel most unwelcome by telling me I was sitting in their seats, and then again by guests in my own shul who actually had the gall to sit in my permanent place. No more. I control the door. No one can even get inside my house, let alone eye my precious seat on the balcony.
Fourth, I’ve got full control of the temperature. If I’m hot, I open the window. If I’m cold, I close it. No unpleasantness, no disagreements, I don’t argue with myself: “How dare you open the window, you inconsiderate lout. Don’t you see the breeze is bothering people?”
There are a myriad other ways that my minyan at home has turned into my ideal one. For instance, I never feel slighted if I don’t get called up to the Torah for an aliyah. When the Torah is read on the street below, there is only one guy who goes up for the blessing – and that’s the guy reading from the Torah. One guy. No need to ever feel snubbed or disrespected.
Furthermore, the bathrooms are clean and tidy, there is always an abundance of soap, there are no beggars in the morning who make me feel guilty, nobody talks, no kids cry, and nobody blows their nose behind me.
And the very best part? When someone gets up to give a 10-minute talk on Friday night, I don’t have to feel bad as my eyes close – which they inevitably do at that particular time of the week – and my head jolts back and forth.
Nope, now I can stretch out on my bed while he talks from down below and take a no-head-jolt snooze without being seen by a solitary soul.
The downside of these minyanim: I have to pay for the Shabbat kiddush every week. But even that has an upside: the kitchen serves only what I like.
Over the years I’ve often sat in synagogue and thought to myself, wouldn’t it be great if I could completely control the environment? 
I finally got my wish. And it’s all I ever hoped it would be.


Tags Israel Judaism prayer Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus's effect on the Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by