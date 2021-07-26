COVID-19: How to urge Israel's hesitant teens to get vaccinated - opinion

How and what positive messages should the government adopt, in order to encourage the public to follow the guidelines, put on masks, and raise immunization rates for children and teens?

The answer is a combination of strategies and messages, with the main message that should be “preventive medicine.” Thus, similar to routine tests such as mammography, immunization prevents more extensive health problems. Behavioral economist Prof. Dan Ariely argues that in order to overcome the human tendency to postpone routine tests classified as preventive medicine, it is possible to set deadlines for them.

According to the Ministry of Health, by mid-July, about 29% of 12-15-year-olds had been vaccinated . These are immunization rates that have not yet reached the target of at least 50% vaccinated among those ages to defeat the current outbreak.

Hence, setting predetermined dates for inoculation may prevent “postponements” in immunization. However, in addition, a message dealing with “social responsibility” must also be incorporated. According to studies in psychology, messages which emphasize mutual responsibility, such as the message “the routine is in our hands, let’s keep it together,” are messages that help societies deal with crises. Thus, in view of the current corona uptick, this message should also be delivered to teenagers, emphasizing that social responsibility is not only maintaining their health, but also preserving the lives of their families and friends, thus allowing for as normal a routine as possible.

The message of social responsibility can be used along with the strategy of preventive medicine, setting September 1, the first day of the school year and the month in which the Tishrei holidays will begin, as the date by which teenagers must be vaccinated with the second shot, so we can celebrate the holidays with the extended family.

Setting this date can allow teenagers and their parents to prepare with the vaccines during the summer, a period during which additional facts and information about vaccine safety may be provided. This is an important issue for parents, especially in light of the extensive distribution of false health information.

Moreover, the immunization rates for children against corona are low in the ultra-Orthodox and Arab sectors, along with a relatively high rate of false health information in the Arab sector. Hence, there is a need to use a different campaign for each sector, while using characters such as physicians and rabbis, who will provide reliable information.

Finally, the message of preventive medicine should also encourage the adoption and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle, which is also essential for psychological resilience, especially during a global health crisis.

The writer is a lecturer and researcher in persuasion and messaging design at IDC Herzliya.