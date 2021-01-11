The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

COVID-19 vaccines: One shot now, one shot much later - opinion

From foolishly delayed lockdowns to a shambolic test-and-trace program that still doesn’t work, the British government has failed every test it was set.

By GWYNNE DYER  
JANUARY 11, 2021 20:56
A WOMAN receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine last week at a former nightclub that has been turned into a NHS coronavirus vaccination center at Batchwood Hall in St Albans, Britain. (photo credit: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS)
A WOMAN receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine last week at a former nightclub that has been turned into a NHS coronavirus vaccination center at Batchwood Hall in St Albans, Britain.
(photo credit: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS)
Triage is always crude and messy, and there are always mistakes, but the goal is to save as many lives as possible in an emergency where there are not enough medical resources to save everybody. That certainly applies to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is certainly rough-and-ready triage going on right now in hospitals across the world.
But there is also something approximating to triage happening with regard to vaccines in the United Kingdom now. The estimable Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for almost half his life, was denouncing it on the media only the other day. But just this once, he may be wrong.
Britain was one of the first countries to start vaccinating people last month when the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine became available (8 December), and it now has been the first to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine, but both require a second shot three weeks after the first.
At the same time, however, the UK has been ground zero for the new strain of the COVID-19 virus, romantically named VUI/202012/01 (or B.1.1.7 for short). More than half the world’s reported infections are there, and the reason it’s spreading so fast is that it’s three times more infectious than the older variant.
Daily infections in the UK tripled in three weeks, and now regularly exceed 60,000. Deaths from COVID-19 are now well over 1,000 a day, and may stay up there until a sufficient fraction of the population has been vaccinated. Therefore the faster the vaccinations can be done, the fewer people will die or suffer ‘long COVID’ symptoms.
So the chief medical officer of England, Professor Chris Whitty, and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland took a brave and potentially momentous decision. They announced that the scheduled second shot of the vaccine would be postponed to 12 weeks after the first for everybody who hadn’t already had it – effectively, for almost everybody in the country.
The advantage of doing it that way is obvious. Whatever speed the vaccinations are being done at, you will be processing twice as many people in the same time if you don’t have to devote half your resources to giving second shots at the same time.
IN ENGLAND, under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, that may be no better than US President Donald Trump’s pathetic “warp speed” vaccination program in the United States, which promised 20 million inoculations by the end of December and managed about four million.
From foolishly delayed lockdowns to a shambolic test-and-trace program that still doesn’t work, the British government has failed every test it was set. The United Kingdom still leads the United States by a hair in the race for the coveted world title of Second-Worst COVID Death Rate for a Large Developed Country. (Italy still leads the field.) But all the more reason to speed up the vaccinations.
Now, the obvious drawback with this one-shot-now, one-shot-12-weeks-later approach is that nobody is getting the full protection that would come with a booster shot after only three weeks. Or at least that’s the consensus, although you can find researchers who argue that later is better.
Professor Andrew Pollard of the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization is one of them.
“If you have a longer gap between that first and second dose,” he told the Guardian, “then the strength of the booster tends to be stronger....That’s what we see with almost every other vaccine that’s ever been tested.”
There certainly is an element of triage in this. A few people who don’t get their second shot on the original schedule may contract the virus and die while waiting 12 weeks for the booster. However, a lot more people will avoid dying from COVID-19, because twice as many will have received that single shot in the same time.
There is now a steady stream of spokespersons for the pharmaceutical firms that produced these vaccines publicly warning that there is “no evidence” that a single shot gives protection for more than three weeks. Of course there isn’t. All the tests were done with a second shot after just three weeks, so how could there be?
However, it’s just as true to say that there is no evidence that the vaccine’s protection fails after three weeks, and a lot more relevant. The lawyers told those spokespersons to say what they said in order to protect the firms from possible lawsuits, but it would be almost unprecedented in the history of vaccines if the single shot’s protection were to fail so quickly.
That’s not how vaccines work.
Short-term efficacy from the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is around 90%; for the AstraZeneca jab, it’s 70%. As Prof. Pollard said, “From three weeks after the first dose, we’re not seeing anyone who’s vaccinated admitted to the hospital or developing severe disease.”
In a pandemic, this radical measure is just common sense and others should take heed.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Granting David Ben Moshe temporary residence is unneeded litmus test

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Impeach Trump, vote Bibi out - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Oded Revivi

Democracy in the US and Israel is being tested - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by