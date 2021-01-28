The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

COVID-19: What have we learned about human behavior in 2020? - opinion

Were the expectations regarding compliance realistic? If we look at the science, the answer is an unequivocal “no.”

By IRWIN J. (YITZCHAK) MANSDORF  
JANUARY 28, 2021 20:23
POLICE OFFICERS try to convince passersby to abide by pandemic-related restrictions, in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square on Monday. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
POLICE OFFICERS try to convince passersby to abide by pandemic-related restrictions, in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square on Monday.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Without a doubt, we learned a lot about “compliance,” the act of getting people to do what we think they should be doing. When it comes to the pandemic, compliance involved wearing masks, distancing from others and not gathering in large groups. And what we in fact learned is what we should have already known. Getting people to comply is not easy.
The pandemic has shown us how complicated simple things can be. Although many people did follow the rules, many, many others simply did not or were not able to be consistent. They could not keep away from others, could not keep away from family, could not wear a mask properly and could not disconnect socially. Some people did not believe, some people could not believe, and some people mimicked others and behaved as they saw others around them behaving.
On the face of it, noncompliance may be a source of annoyance and irritation for some, especially those who do make an effort to comply. But if we look at the scientific literature regarding adherence and compliance, none of this should have at all been surprising. All the more reason to question why, with an event like a pandemic that has so many national health implications, we were not better prepared to implement policies that would deal with the reality that compliance would be far from perfect. The lack of a sensible plan on how to respond no doubt contributed to worsening infection rates and, as a consequence, created a catastrophic economic collapse for so many.
Were the expectations regarding compliance realistic? If we look at the science, the answer is an unequivocal “no.” People who know smoking is bad continue to smoke, people who should keep to a diet continue to cheat, people who should exercise sit on the couch and people who should take medication often set it aside. But it is not only with respect to health that guidelines are not followed. How often do we follow the speed limit to the letter of the law and how often do we jaywalk? How often do people make noise late into the night? How often do people take a chance and swim without a lifeguard?
In wartime as well, when one would think “life and death” means something, we have seen situations where some people would not wear gas masks, where some would not enter shelters and where some would stand on rooftops to watch missiles coming in.
WITH ALL this as known behavior, perhaps the expectations regarding adherence to guidelines should have considered that widespread compliance is but a fantasy.
Human behavior is consistent, so we do see this lack of compliance all over the free world. Masking is inconsistent, infection rates are high and nowhere, except in some exceptional circumstances where cultural factors are very different, do we see success. Expecting anything different was always an illusion. No matter how hard we would try, there would be “leakage” in keeping to the rules because people do not listen. And when each leaked drop is a potential weapon, a virus that can disable and kill, we have a problem.
With this in mind, we can only ask why the closure and lockdown policies did not take this into consideration. By creating a policy that is based on an expectation of full compliance, something that was never possible, failure was assured from the outset. Instead of recognizing this and protecting those who needed to be protected, the illusion and myth of compliance created an impossible world of breaking rules and breaking people’s lives.
We know from past research that compliance with quarantine breaks down after about 10 days. After that, people start to show signs of depression, signs of exhaustion and signs of resistance to being kept locked up. While our first lockdown might have stretched the limits of psychological resilience and had some positive value, further lockdowns could never (and did never) achieve the same results. We knew that noncompliant “leakage” would take place but did not prepare for it.
What followed was denial, distortion, rationalization and ignorance that seemed to defy logic, but which was actually quite predictable. When rules are enforced inconsistently and often unreliably, changing from day to day and sometimes hour to hour, and even from group to group, it is no surprise that a weary and cynical public would lose faith in the process. When inconsistency is met without any consequences, the process becomes arbitrary and irrational. And when arbitrary and psychologically irrational procedures are applied, the insanity of doing something over and over again that yields the same ineffective results is exposed.
But despite it all, the issue of public compliance is of great importance to any civil society. Compliance ultimately may determine survivability, so insight into it is of major significance and a subject area that directly impacts national security. This applies to both personal compliance, which involves getting individuals to believe and conform as well as to group compliance, which would rely on getting identifiable groups in the population to act appropriately.
BASIC BEHAVIORAL principles teach us that force and punishment work, but only temporarily. Take away punishment and behavior reverts to the way it was previously. An exit strategy that was based on an on again, off again hand placed on a jack in the box to keep it down was bound to fail once the hand is removed. The challenge going forward in a post-corona era will be to apply what we do know about compliance in a fair and effective way and use what we know from behavioral science to guide national strategy not if, but when the next crisis appears.
The writer is an adjunct professor of psychology at Long Island University in Brooklyn and a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs specializing in political psychology. He has conducted studies on lone wolf terrorism, the Jewish American community and the behavioral aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently studying the evolving nature of how people and communities behave as vaccination efforts begin.


Tags Psychology Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak lockdown coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: 'Anyone but Bibi' not enough anymore

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Haredi COVID-19 riots shows society needs healing - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin

Israeli, Palestinian elections chance for peacemaking - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Seth Frantzman

Will America’s F-35 diplomacy with UAE get back on track? - analysis

 By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by