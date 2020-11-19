The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Dolly Parton sponsored Moderna's coronavirus vaccine without knowing

Moderna’s is one of two highly successful vaccines that experts say could be distributed starting as early as the end of this year.

By CHRISTI CARRAS/TNS  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 15:41
DOLLY PARTON speaks to the crowd as the honoree for MusiCares’ Person of the Year in Los Angeles, last year. (photo credit: GINA FERAZZI/LOS ANGELESTIMES/TNS)
DOLLY PARTON speaks to the crowd as the honoree for MusiCares’ Person of the Year in Los Angeles, last year.
(photo credit: GINA FERAZZI/LOS ANGELESTIMES/TNS)
Who had Dolly Parton finding the cure for COVID-19 on their 2020 bingo card?
According to multiple reports, recent findings from The New England Journal of Medicine have identified the country music legend as a sponsor of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after she donated to Vanderbilt University’s coronavirus research fund earlier this year.
And Parton seems as surprised as anyone about her role in the scientific breakthrough.
“Yeah, that’s what I understand this morning,” she told NBC’s Today on Tuesday when asked about the buzz surrounding her donation. “I haven’t read up enough. They told me that just before I went on the air that they may be asking me about that.
“I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else, and when I donated the money to the COVID fund, I just wanted it to do good, and evidently it is. Let’s just hope we find a cure real soon.”
In April, Parton gave $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her longtime friend, Dr. Naji N. Abumrad, a surgical professor at the Nashville, Tennessee, college. At the time, the VUMC’s COVID-19 relief efforts aimed to improve treatment for coronavirus patients until a vaccine was available.
Now it appears at least some of Parton’s generous gift went to Moderna, which this week dubbed its COVID-19 vaccine 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from tests conducted by the biotech giant.
Moderna’s is one of two highly successful vaccines that experts say could be distributed starting as early as the end of this year.
“The results from Pfizer, and now Moderna, gives me a great deal of encouragement,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, director of the vaccine research program at VUMC.
“The effectiveness levels are beyond our expectations, giving us firm hope that we will see an end to the pandemic once widespread vaccination is possible.”
Naturally, Parton’s fans were thrilled to learn of her latest philanthropic act, promptly flooding Twitter with praise for the Holly Dolly Christmas artist and certified national treasure.
“Yes, knowing Dolly Parton partially funded a vaccine DOES make me trust it even more,” tweeted drag-artist Courtney Conquers.
“Someone said cos Dolly Parton funded the covid cure we should be singing ‘vaccine’ to the tune of ‘Jolene’ and though I can’t find your tweet please know it’s ALL I’ve been doing this morning,” tweeted TV writer Camilla Blackett.
And Parton’s VUMC donation isn’t the only effort she’s made to fight the COVID blues. Earlier this year, the Grammy winner joined the celebrity crusade to entertain quarantined families by reading children’s books aloud from the safety of their homes.
Parton’s Goodnight with Dolly series featured the icon reciting bedtime stories in her pajamas every Thursday for 10 weeks as part of her Imagination Library’s ongoing mission to make literature accessible to kids around the world.
(Los Angeles Times/TNS)


Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Dolly Parton Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep peace momentum alive By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by