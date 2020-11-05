The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own

Jerusalem is a sharp and accurate reflection of the problems the State of Israel needs to deal with, especially at this time.

By EHUD OLMERT  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 20:10
NATIONAL CORONAVIRUS Project Coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu visits the offices of the Jerusalem Municipality on October 13. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
NATIONAL CORONAVIRUS Project Coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu visits the offices of the Jerusalem Municipality on October 13.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
A good municipality is better than even the most successful and efficient national government. I should know, since I have personally experienced both. I served as mayor of Jerusalem for two terms, almost 10 years. Then, I served as minister in a number of government ministries, including the minority affairs, health, communications, trade and commerce and finance ministries. And after all that, I was elected prime minister.
Very few public figures throughout Israel’s history have accumulated such diverse experiences during their years of public service. In addition to serving in these government offices, I found myself as mayor of Jerusalem during one the city’s most difficult periods in its history. For many years during the Second Intifada, Jerusalem was the center of frequent murderous and ruthless terrorist activity.
Even back then, it was clear to me that there was a fundamental difference between being mayor of a city and being the prime minister of a country who is responsible for the entire country.
In a certain sense, a municipality is like a tiny government, especially when the city is a large metropolis like Jerusalem is. With a population of close to one million people, it’s almost like a small government by itself. The population of Jerusalem is almost 10% of the entire country’s population. The number of people who live in Jerusalem is more than twice the number than live in Tel Aviv, Israel’s second largest city, and Jerusalem is spread out over three times the amount of area as Tel Aviv.
So I ask myself, in view of the government’s overwhelming failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic by treating the entire country as one single framework, if it wouldn’t have been better from the outset to outsource efforts to contain the contagion to Israel’s local municipality heads. Each city could then have set its own rules, put its own regulations in place, and dealt with the specifics of each city’s way of life. Each mayor could have analyzed their city’s needs regarding schools, small businesses, large enterprises in industrial zones, cultural institutions, nightlife, cafés and restaurants and come up with regulations that were fitting for their specific community.
Take Jerusalem, for example, since I know this city better than any other in Israel, and certainly better than any of our country’s national decision-makers. As I said above, Jerusalem is like a mini-country of its own, and as a result, we need to understand its complexities. It’s possible that it’s not actually very different from other cities, except for its immense size (well, for an Israeli city, that is), and also in terms of its extremely diverse population.
Jerusalem isn’t, however, just Israel’s largest city, it’s also Israel’s largest Arab city, Israel’s largest haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city and also home to the largest concentration of citizens from Israel’s National-Religious sector.
Jerusalem is home to more than 250,000 students who hail from all of the various communities that make up this diverse city. There are secular, religious and haredi schools. The haredi educational system itself is divided into a number of streams. Each hassidic community has its own schools, seminars for girls and yeshivas for boys. And of course, the Lithuanian haredi community has its own schools, too. In the Arab sector as well, Muslims and the Christians each have their own curricula.
Jerusalem is home to the largest welfare population of any Israeli city, and the highest number of children who live below the poverty line. Most of them are Jewish, but also quite a few are Arab.
Jerusalem is home to Israel’s leading academic institutions, both secular and haredi. Its health system is one of the largest in the country. It is where Israel’s governmental offices are located and where a good proportion of government employees live.
Jerusalem is a sharp and accurate reflection of the problems the State of Israel needs to deal with, especially at this time.
The key difference between the leadership of a city and the leadership of a country, or of governmental institutions, is their level of familiarity with the citizens’ real, everyday problems. Officials who work in national government offices only know what problems residents are facing by reading news headlines and reports, whereas municipality employees know the specific details of actual people’s plight.
CITIZENS DON’T turn to the government in order to share their story of hardship, to delineate the details of their suffering due to lack of employment and means to feed their families, or exposure to violent crime.
Instead, people almost always turn to their local municipality. The government is a concept, whereas the municipality is something tangible. It has a specific address, it knows the people it need to speak with, and who will listen to their complaints. Municipality employees are the people who are expected to respond to and solve their problems and offer solutions that can improve residents’ quality of life.
There’s hardly an area of our lives that a properly functioning municipality doesn’t know how to take care of and offer fair solutions, in a more efficient way than the national government can.
Although the rules and regulations of Israel’s educational system are set by the Education Ministry, it’s the local authorities who actually manage the schools and solve problems as they arise.
It’s the same thing regarding welfare services: The government offices know the subject matter, but only the municipalities know the actual people who need help. The social workers who interact daily with Israel’s citizens who suffer from poverty and everything that entails work for the local municipalities.
The same is true when it comes to sports, development and construction, employment, leisure and cultural activities; in short, everything that defines the quality of life of a city’s residents.
It’s the local municipalities that know how each of the various communities are structured and how they are different one from another. They know who the social activists are, and which non-profits are striving daily to offer assistance to residents in need. The municipalities are also physically located near where people live, which makes it easier for municipalities to know which people need assistance and to provide them with the appropriate help.
For all these reasons, the most natural next step would be to transfer the responsibility for handling the COVID-19 crisis over to local municipalities, and not to a national organization that might compete with the Health Ministry or the government COVID-19 commission. Each local municipality should be in charge of its own community.
Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar has proven that he knows how to take care of his residents better than any national government could. Yeruham and its Mayor Tal Ohana have proven that they are considerably more efficient than all of the government’s experts. Yeruham didn’t become a green city as a result of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightly performances. Tal Ohana did it on her own. A mayor is familiar with its residents’ needs and has experience talking to them at eye level and not through the lens of a TV camera.
There’s no doubt in my mind that the key to the efficient handling of the COVID-19 pandemic should be put in the hands of the mayors of Israel’s cities, since each city has its own unique needs and way of life. Some cities are more densely populated, and others require the implementation of unique methods to reach the hearts of its citizens in order to successfully reduce the spread of contagion.
Now that a third closure is upon us, and I can feel it approaching, I am calling upon Israel’s mayors to unite forces and demand in no uncertain terms that the government hand over control of the reins and enable each local authority to decide when the appropriate time will be to open its schools, shops, restaurants, cafés and cinemas.
If this method is implemented, it will soon become clear that each city knows what the right formula is for it to successfully manage the rate of contagion until a vaccine is found. In the meantime, the municipalities will know how to manage everything appropriately. The only downside to such a proposition is that Netanyahu won’t need to appear on TV each evening with his purple hair and piercing look so that he can tell us how he’s been teaching leaders worldwide how to defeat the virus. Except, now that I think about it, that might not actually be a downside after all.
The writer was the 12th prime minister of Israel.


Tags Jerusalem arab sector haredim jerusalem municipality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy US elections: Ballots are paper bullets to the American people - opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Are we entering a new beginning for Israeli-Palestinian talks? – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by