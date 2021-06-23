The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Elazar Stern is the right person to lead Jewish Agency - opinion

Stern can and should be chairman of the Jewish Agency because throughout the course of his army service and entire life, the programs he has spearheaded have been the prefect training for this role.

By AVI BENAYAHU  
JUNE 23, 2021 14:50
MK Elazar Stern
Before I explain why Minister Elazar Stern is the best person to replace Isaac Herzog as chairman of the Jewish Agency, I must first disclose to you that I love and admire Stern greatly. We are childhood friends from Yad Eliyahu, as IDF Chief Education Officer he was my commander, and we served together in the IDF General Staff. 

Stern can and should be chairman of the Jewish Agency because throughout the course of his army service and his entire life, the programs he has spearheaded have been the prefect training for this important role. He is an extremely knowledgeable non-conformist, and despite his boyish and mischievous look with his tzitzit, he is man of action. In my eyes, he will always be the guy from Bnei Akiva of yesteryear, a graduate of Netiv Meir, a Zionist through and through, a commander and educator who has a hard time acting like a politician (and I mean this in a positive sense). 

Stern and his family established a community in the Galilee, out of a desire to be part of the Judaization of northern Israel. They lived in a caravan in Hoshaya, which later became a large and thriving community. He cut short his military career so that he could immerse himself in the field of education, only later returning to the IDF to become a commander of the distinguished Bahad 1 Training Base. Stern led the first trip with Bahad 1 cadets to visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau camps, and as the head Education Corps officer, he developed the “Witnesses in Uniform” program. 

Stern instituted the IDF Nativ conversion program, for soldiers who want to convert to Judaism during their army service, and thousands of Israeli soldiers have taken advantage of this opportunity. He persevered to modify the IDF Code of Ethics, which did not include the phrase Ahavat Ha’aretz (the love of the land/Israel). He led the formulation of the Ruach Tzahal IDF Code of Ethics, which was accepted by the IDF General Staff and is still in use to this day. 

As head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, he strengthened Israel’s connection with Diaspora Jewry, and created the Mahtzavim leadership program for senior IDF officers. He is an active Zionist. He is extremely qualified for this position, and the position is a perfect fit for him. I realize that none of you readers are in a position to appoint him – that will be carried out by the board of trustees and ten American Jews - but I wanted you to know all of this about Elazar Stern.

Moreover, Israel’s connection with American Jews and with Jewish communities the world over, needs a serious boost – and it will receive one, because Yitzhak Herzog will be the next president of Israel and the Jewish world, Naftali Bennett was the Minister of the Diaspora and is familiar with this subject, and because of Minister Nachman Shai. With this assemblage of leaders, appointing Stern as the next Jewish Agency chairman is the obvious choice. May this wish come true. 

Translated by Hannah Hochner. 


Tags IDF Jewish Agency Knesset
