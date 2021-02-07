The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

End of third lockdown in Israel: Where do we go from here?

Court expected to set witness schedule

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 20:49
A man is seen at a produce stand at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market during Israel's third lockdown. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A man is seen at a produce stand at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market during Israel's third lockdown.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The government on Saturday night announced that it was lifting several of the COVID-19 closure regulations. This signals the gradual end of the third lockdown.
The trouble is, despite having had a month in which to prepare an exit plan, once again the government left it to the last minute – and then some.
Despite the Saturday night announcement that the closure was starting to be rolled back, the cabinet only met yesterday to discuss the details and exit strategy.
This is no way to handle a crisis. Unless ordinary people are informed of what the exact regulations are – and can follow the reasoning behind them – there will be a problem of non-compliance. In some cases it will come down to a lack of faith in the system; in others, it will be for not knowing what the rules are.
How are shop owners meant to prepare to reopen their stores if they don’t know whether or not it’s permitted, under what circumstances, and how many customers they are allowed to have inside?
Who can understand the logic of reopening hair salons and beauty parlors when that involves close physical contact and yet keeping a toy or clothing store closed?
Above all, without the school system returning to a full school day, particularly for the younger grades who cannot be left alone at home, parents will not be able to return to their jobs. Education is a priority and the safe opening of the education system is essential.
Policymakers have had a lot of time to prepare for the lifting of the lockdown – they should have been readying for this since the start of the closure, not at the end. Indeed, the need for a clear exit strategy and how to implement it has been obvious since the first closure almost a year ago.
In the meantime, the country has been witnessing what can only be called Yisrablof – Isra-bluff, the peculiarly Israeli style of pretense.
For instance, restaurants, coffee shops and falafel bars during the closure were allowed to do deliveries but not takeaways, so many establishments simply went through the motions of “delivering” to customers waiting nearby outside.
The reason for the rule was not easily understood in the first place, because instead of minimizing contact in order to reduce the possible chain of contagion, the use of a delivery service actually increased the contact, introducing a middleman between the food establishment and the customer. It also increased costs for those small eateries that were already struggling due to the reduced number of customers.
As the number of new infections remains high and the death rate has passed the 5,000 mark, it is obvious that strict measures need to be maintained to stop the spread of this deadly disease.
We have seen how quickly matters can spiral out of control.
Fortunately, this time, exiting from the lockdown is accompanied by the impressive vaccination campaign. While the success rate among the older, more at-risk population has been truly remarkable, there appears to be a slowdown in the numbers of people taking advantage of the vaccinations. It must be kept in mind that the new corona variants are affecting younger people and more seriously than in the first wave, and also that every infected person will pass it on to someone else, possibly to someone less physically able to recover.
Sadly, the lack of clear guidelines surrounding the lifting of the closure can be attributed to the infighting and political struggles within the government as the country heads to the polls in March for the fourth time in two years.
It is heartbreaking that the government has not learned from the mistakes of the previous closures. Citizens understand the need to balance health concerns with the need to make a living and the psychological need to resume some kind of normal life.
What we need is clarity. And we need to be able to trust the country’s leadership.
Even with the vaccination program, corona will remain part of our lives for a while. The government needs to provide the country with a clear course of action.


Tags vaccine Coronavirus in Israel lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by