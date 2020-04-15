The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Ethical ideals and the virus

In these times of crisis and unprecedented challenge, our society needs to recognize that everyone’s actions directly impact on others.

By YUVAL CHERLOW  
APRIL 15, 2020 22:29
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Perhaps the most troubling ethical issue that has emerged from the current crisis is over the question of who is treated first. How can a medical professional choose which person deserves medical care over another if resources are limited? If these were once theoretical issues reserved for classroom discussions, today they are questions that are being put to a very practical test all over the world.
 
Recently I received a version of the question, which I had hoped I would never have to address, but the reality of our situation demands a response. The questioner wrote that he felt a great deal of anger toward the haredi public who have ignored the directives and continued to go to pray. In the questioner’s words: “And then they all end up in the hospital, and our society is collapsing as a result.” He then went on to ask whether, from the ethical perspective, if it comes to a situation of limited medical resources, should those who broke the law “go to the back of the line” in terms of who gets treated first?
 
Firstly, I would strongly urge all to avoid stigmas or generalizing against any one social group.  There is a basic ethical principle – that which we wouldn’t want done to us we should not do unto others.  We must all be fully aware that the haredi community is very far from being homogeneous, and, like every group, there are factions and individuals who act against the interests of the greater community. Furthermore, by speaking about the “haredim,” we run a serious risk of taking something from the legitimate ethical perspective and transferring it into a question about social bias or outright discrimination.
 
So the question must return to that exploration of medical priorities as a whole and independent of who the patient might be and with which community he or she might identify.
TO ANSWER this question, the traditionally accepted ethical perspective is that patients must always be measured based on their medical needs alone. Care must be provided without ever asking questions about religion, ethnicity, social status, gender or other factors that could lead medical providers to inject bias or favoritism into their approaches to treatment.
 
Ethical practice must also always work to avoid “collective punishment” of any sort.
 
The reality in the question is that even if one could argue that some “haredim” have failed in abiding by government regulations, many, if not most, are acting responsibly.
 
There is also a very practical challenge in trying to ever ask medical professionals to answer these questions. If we were to ask doctors and nurses to answer these questions, it would certainly come at the expense of their ability to best treat the patient.  Medical professionals are trained to focus on doing everything possible to improve and save the lives of their patients.  Anything else is a distraction from that goal, a distraction they cannot allow themselves at any time and certainly not in these days of incredible crisis. 
While I agree that in an ideal situation medicine deserves to be delivered equally, without taking into account who is the patient, the message that people’s actions should not be addressed in how we allocate care is also mistaken.
 
If, in fact, a person brought his situation upon himself, like a suicide bomber, then he deserves to be judged based on that case. In the case of the corona patient whose fate was linked to failure to abide by the regulations, not only did he arguably bring the situation about himself, but, because of his personal ideological beliefs, he was likely harming others who would be affected by the continued spread of the virus.
 
I therefore contend that Jewish ethical perspective demands that we hold actors responsible in a way that the attacker and victim should not be expected to be treated equally.
 
But I am forced to accept that this analysis is the ethical ideal – and not necessarily a practical one.  Practically, I return to the fact that we cannot risk collective punishment, and we cannot expect medical professionals to make these judgment calls. In a perfect scenario, these decisions could be made, taking into account all factors, medical, ethical and practical. In the real world, while someone who breaks the law should deserve lesser care than the law-abiding citizen, a doctor cannot make those decisions in the “heat of the moment.”
WHAT WE are left with is a critical educational lesson, which in many ways holds even greater weight than the theoretical one underlying this discussion.  
 
All who see themselves as moral human beings – and even more so, those who strive to abide by Halacha or any other legal system – should understand the weight of their actions.  Simply put, if you break the law, you should be sent to the back of the line. The fact that practicality and reality mean that this won’t be the case should be irrelevant. 
 
In these times of crisis and unprecedented challenge, our society needs to recognize that everyone’s actions directly impact on others, and that there is no place for such behavior. We should all firmly pray that this lesson is appreciated and internalized by all, and that, in so doing, people will choose the ethical and just path and allow our world to return to days defined by happiness, productivity and, most of all, good health.

The writer is director of the Tzohar Center for Jewish Ethics, and one of the founders of the Tzohar rabbinical organization.


Tags Haredi halacha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Protecting the elderly in time of coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by