The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Opinion

From Memorial Day to Independence Day - the responsibility of grief

Since upon the passing of the fallen, a void remains, and the void has to be filled with values and action.

By YUVAL LIPKIN  
APRIL 27, 2020 11:40
MOURNING AT Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery on Memorial Day, on May 8, 2019 (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
MOURNING AT Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery on Memorial Day, on May 8, 2019
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The essence of what it means to be Israeli, as I’ve learned over the years, can be refined into those few special minutes, that are always with us in the seam between Memorial Day and Independence Day. Tears of sorrow and pride blend together – and for a moment, it seems that all the stories, the memories, the longing and the power – encompass a whole nation.
Right there, in those minutes that carry us from memory into independence, and from the gun salute to the fireworks of joy, the moral compass of the people who returned to its homeland after thousands of years in the diaspora, regroups, and endows us with the holy duty of upholding the Will of the fallen. But what is that Will? To choose life. Right, this is a well-known phrase. But what does it really mean? Is it even possible?
Over the last few years, as part of my role as the CEO of the IDF’s Widows and Orphans Organization, I stand in awe before the enormous mental strength of thousands of widows and orphans, who despite having their world collapse around them with no way to be ready for such calamity, choose to enrich our world with brave and clear sounds of growth and continuity, of action and creation.
 

The ability to take in such a massive tragedy seems at times as an impossible task. Grief becomes another invisible limb. It’s there when you have to prepare sandwiches for the kid’s school, or stand at the graduation ceremony, with a pinch in the heart at the sight of the other fathers. He’s there. Present.
But beyond its lasting presence, grief also imposes upon us an immense responsibility. Since upon the passing of the fallen, a void remains, and the void has to be filled with values and action. Since the heavy price paid by so many families, has to be repaid by us by honoring the legacy of the fallen, and most of all, by establishing a better society, a fair, loving, more accepting society.
However, regretfully, it seems that this past year brought to the front stage the extreme voices of discourse, the disputes and the rampant hatred in the Israeli public sphere. The turmoil that sweeps across the entire world, including the State of Israel, due to the coronavirus crisis, paints reality in a somewhat different and unfamiliar light. The distance that was enforced upon all of us, and the fact that we will not be able to visit the cemeteries this year, require that we should bond – without being close. A strange paradox.
And perhaps, this year of all years, each and every one in their home, we will succeed in listening carefully to the sounds that resonate from the bereaved families. Sounds of Zionism, love of mankind, dedication and of great hope. The sound of heroes, who chose normalcy in an ab-normal world. Since this is the essence of being Israeli, remember? Sadness and joy put together.
וההרים עוד יבערו באש זריחות
ובין ערביים תנשב עוד רוח ים
אלף פרחים עוד יפרחו בין ובתוך שוחות
הם שיעידו, כי זכרנו את כולם.   
Veheharim od boarim beesh zrichot
U vein arbayim od noshevet ruach yam
Elef prachim od yifrechu bein uvetoch shuchot
Hem sheyaidu, ki zacharnu et kulam.
And the mountains they shall burn in the fire of sunrises
And at dusk sea breeze shall blow
A thousand flowers shall blossom between and among the pits
They shall attest, that we remembered them all
The moving lyrics of Didi Menussi, in his song “Those who dreamt”, give us a horizon, but more than everything, highlight that the memories will keep on through a thousand flowers. A thousand flowers, that were planted one by one, by those who decided to keep going allow for the growth of life.
As those widows and orphans, parents and brothers, who remember and keep going, and grow new blossoms, are heroes full of inspiration for the entire nation. Let’s show them that we remember. And love. And embrace them.
The author is the CEO of the IDF’s Widows and Orphans Organization


Tags Israel independence day Yom hazikaron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembrance - A nation mourns its fallen heroes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
5 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by