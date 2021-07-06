The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
From 'The Jewish Nobel' to the prize of the Jewish people

Chairman of the Genesis Prize Foundation on the evolving role of the global Jewish community in selecting the organization's next laureate.

By STAN POLOVETS  
JULY 6, 2021 16:00
The world is becoming increasingly polarized. Conflicting ideologies are pulling humanity apart and our collective common ground seems to be shrinking.  
The same holds true for the Jewish people. Multiple rifts widen with each passing year and unity remains elusive.
Yet there is much we can agree on. The sanctity of human life and the quest for human dignity and social justice play a central role in the Jewish worldview. This is our common denominator and starting point for an effective philanthropic agenda. 
For generations, remarkable Jewish leaders have propelled humankind forward by discovering cures for diseases, advancing causes of freedom and human rights, creating cultural masterpieces, and developing technology to improve society.  
The Genesis Prize seeks to amplify and leverage the influence and reach of highly-accomplished, prominent Jewish contemporaries – extraordinary Laureates capable of making a difference through personal example and high-impact philanthropy. 
In 2018, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg traveled to Israel to receive the Genesis Lifetime Achievement Award. In accepting the honor, she said, “The Genesis Prize is much more than an award.  It is a catalyst for change.” 
A powerful measure of change is its impact on human lives. Consider these examples (names have been changed to protect privacy):
• Rachel, an 85-year-old Jewish woman living alone in Minsk, received food, masks, medicine and emotional support from Hillel students at the height of the COVID crisis.
• Sam, a young man with a developmental disability living in Pennsylvania, has learned critical work and daily living skills to help him transition from school to independent living.
• Esther, who, together with her 3-year-old daughter, took refuge from her abusive husband in a women’s shelter in Tel Aviv and received counseling and support to regain her strength to start a new life.
• Ron, a man in Ontario who struggled to find a place in society after release from prison, received free training to become a successful carpenter and a peer counselor for others.
The lives of these individuals – along with tens of thousands of others – have been positively impacted by Genesis Prize philanthropy. Many have heard about our extraordinary Laureates; fewer know about The Genesis Prize Foundation’s (GPF’s) extensive grantmaking and its global impact.
The Genesis Prize comes with a $1 million award. None of the eight honorees has accepted the prize funds, choosing instead to “regift” them in support of a meaningful philanthropic initiative. Together with our Laureates, GPF works to develop wide-ranging grant programs and attract additional donors. Every year, each Laureate initiates a new virtuous circle of tzedakah that delivers positive change in Israel, the global Jewish community, and beyond. 
In just eight years, the Prize has leveraged the annual $1 million award into philanthropic initiatives totaling $45 million, with grants going to 197 nonprofit programs in 31 countries, directly impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people. 
The Prize is often called “The Jewish Nobel” by the media. It is a flattering description for such a young initiative. Yet, our long-term aspiration is to be the Prize of the Jewish People – an open democratic platform powered by broad participation of Jews from all around the world.
Last year we changed the nomination and selection process to give greater voice to the global Jewish community. A discreet committee-driven process has been transformed into a “global election” – online voting that engaged 3.5 million Jews from six continents, resulting in 40,000 nominations and 200,000 votes among seven finalists. Steven Spielberg received the most votes and was selected as the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate by the Prize Committee. Continuing the tradition, Spielberg donated his entire $1 million prize award – along with a matching $1 million donation made jointly with Kate Capshaw – to organizations working in pursuit of social and economic justice in the United States.  
While today’s Jewish world appears more divided than ever, Jewish tradition calls for us to coalesce around the pursuit of justice and to help the most vulnerable among us. 
In Tel-Aviv, Justice Ginsburg said, “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.” Join us as we catalyze positive change – one precious life at time. By coming together around this goal, we can strengthen our common identity and find meaning in a complex and conflict-ridden world.
I invite you to follow this link to nominate your candidate now for the 2022 Genesis Prize Laureate, and then join us in September to vote for one of the finalists.
Stan Polovets is the Chairman and Co-Founder of The Genesis Prize Foundation.


