GlobalDots helps lead the digital revolution

The onset of COVID-19, however, accelerated those efforts for businesses. They found themselves in the position to seek new ways to stay afloat and continue operations as close to normal as possible. The introduction of new software solutions in the past decade led to companies of all sizes experimenting with digital transformations. The reasons typically boiled down to greater efficiency and productivity.The onset of COVID-19, however, accelerated those efforts for businesses. They found themselves in the position to seek new ways to stay afloat and continue operations as close to normal as possible.

The changes for offices, educational facilities and enterprises increased the demand for cloud solutions and services, and it shows no sign of slowing down. Research shows the global cloud computing market size is expected to grow from $371.4 billion in 2020 to $832.1b. by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 17.5% during the forecast period.

This is exciting news for industries such as media, telecom, higher education and more. The usage of cloud collaboration platforms for communications has become mainstream. This was further fueled by the increased internet usage on smartphones and other devices, which led to the adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics and DevOps by enterprises.

There are plenty of cloud solutions to choose from, each of which uniquely help businesses and website owners provide a comprehensive, reliable and robust service to their end users through website acceleration and security technologies. The hardest part is narrowing the choice down to the most practical solutions.

When IT teams get on the hunt for specific solutions, they may spend months evaluating different vendors. Much of this time is spent on the research, testing and implementation, and it is typically done without any guarantee of success when it comes to factors such as pricing or time to market. This is where firms such as GlobalDots step in, to serve as an extension of internal IT teams. The company works with Lufthansa, Bosch and Fiat, to name some of its clients.

Tel Aviv-based GlobalDots is a cloud-performance and security value-add reseller, which leverages cloud technology to help companies find and deploy the best SaaS solutions for their businesses. It provides an in-depth understanding of technology that those internal IT departments often lack, because of the difficulty and time needed to learn, test and monitor SaaS solutions.

Founded in 2001, GlobalDots expanded worldwide with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

The growth of GlobalDots has been timely, especially when considering the growing need for better data security as companies continue to move their workplaces online or to hybrid models. In the first half of 2020 alone, 36 billion records were exposed due to data breaches. Cybersecurity experts have predicted that cybercrime will cost the global economy $10.5 trillion per year by 2025.

As the pandemic continues, keeping data private and protecting against cyberattacks is more important than ever. Lack of action will be costly, especially as criminals come up with new strategies to keep up with innovations in data security.

With all these concerns in mind, the ever-changing landscape of security threats and solutions is a challenge to navigate. This is why GlobalDots partnered with market-leading vendors in the web security space, to protect and mitigate the digital presence of companies against all threats. The firm mitigates some threats by tapping into their networks while combating others by using their advanced machine learning capabilities and AI.

When considering the rise in digital transformations, the adoption of cloud innovations and the rise in cybercrime worldwide, it is great to know that there are companies out there such as GlobalDots – with vast knowledge, experience, and industry insights into the latest technologies – to help find the perfect matches as an IT team member naturally would.

By extension, all the time saved internally from sifting through endless options can be spent towards more meaningful, mission-critical tasks and initiatives.