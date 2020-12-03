The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Hillel's Tech Corner: Because it’s about time

We’ve already discussed online platforms for therapists. What about physicians? Will we be able to remotely see expert physicians and make the whole process more efficient?

By HILLEL FULD  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 20:53
Med & Beyond (photo credit: Courtesy)
Med & Beyond
(photo credit: Courtesy)
I just finished having lunch with an old friend, and just like every other meeting, the question came up, “So what do you think will happen? Will we go back to normal or is this the new normal?” Don’t deny it, you’ve had that conversation at least once.
The consensus seems to be that remote work, or more accurately, remote everything, is now a thing and will remain a thing indefinitely. This begs the question: What about healthcare?
I mean, imagine the day after COVID. Will we still be expected to wait for an available slot, make an appointment, go to the doctor’s office, wait in line, and hope the doctor gives you the right diagnosis so you don’t have to repeat the whole process? Something tells me those days are over.
We’ve already discussed online platforms for therapists. What about physicians? Will we be able to remotely see expert physicians and make the whole process more efficient?
A company called Med & Beyond believes we will be, and that remote medicine is here to stay.
I heard about this company from my friend Dr. David Zlotnick, who is a co-founder and chief medical officer of Med & Beyond, as well as the medical director of Terem, an emergency medicine service spread throughout the country.
Dr. Zlotnick’s two hats are not coincidental. Med & Beyond signed a strategic partnership with Terem, which gives it access to unparalleled medical data that the company uses to improve its artificial-intelligence algorithm and make sure that patients are getting the best possible treatment.
Parenthetically, as a marketing guy, I have to give a shout-out to the company’s brilliant tagline: “The doctor can see you now.” Really love it.
The company describes itself as follows: “Med & Beyond is an online, membership-based primary care service that offers the highest-quality treatment available at the lowest price possible, 24/7.”
Med & Beyond was founded in March 2020 with the goal to make healthcare affordable to everyone, including the uninsured or under-insured in the US. It is important to mention that uninsured in the US includes freelancers and anyone benefiting from the gig Economy.
So how low is the price? You pay a monthly membership of $6.25 (billed annually) and the first doctor visit is free. Any additional visit will cost $34.95 per doctor’s visit. A quick glance at the market will reveal that they’re priced at less than half the competition.
Med & Beyond offers iPhone and Android apps and can help patients with things like prescription refills, flu-like symptoms, muscle sprains, infections and much more.
The company’s data is based on millions of patients and more than 10 million physician visits.
Once you download the app, it will ask you some questions and create a medical profile for the doctor, at which point you video conference with the physician to get your treatment.
In addition to Dr. Zlotnick, the other co-founders of Med & Beyond are CEO Avihai Sodri, active chairman Ben Enosh, and CTO Carine-Belle Feder.
The co-founders each bring extensive experience of many years to the table. Ben has founded multiple successful companies, including Cyota, which he founded with Naftali Bennett and eventually sold. Carine-Bell graduated from the 8200 intelligence unit in the IDF and brought that technical experience to the healthcare space when founding Med & Beyond. Avihai is a past HMO executive with broad experience in entrepreneurship in the healthcare and insurance industries.
THE COMPANY is launching the service city by city and is now operational in New York, Michigan and New Jersey, and the company is adding states each month, with the goal being availability across the entire USA by April.
Since I mentioned marketing before, I will say that their site needs some work, and in my opinion, so does the company name, but that’s just my opinion. A little birdie told me to expect an entire rebranding in the near future.
What makes this company unique is that it combines a chatbot, which collects the necessary medical information of the patient, along with a video chat feature with the physician to ensure professional and effective medical care.
Med & Beyond is starting with acute and primary care, but the goal is to build a true first of its kind digital HMO. According to recent studies, nearly one-third of Americans don’t have adequate health coverage. That is a wild statistic that must change.
The company has raised $3.5 million of initial capital from a group of angel investors and venture capitalists, and is already looking toward its next round of financing.
With more than 30 doctors on payroll, Med & Beyond is preparing itself for scale. Over 25,000 patients have used the company’s services to date, and the goal is to serve more than five million users in the next four years.
The components of the system have already been tested in Israel. The chatbot is in use at all of Terem locations, and tens of thousands of patients have already used it.
The electronic medical record (EMR) and tele-medicine video component was launched in a refugee clinic in Israel. That provided after-hours urgent care and a platform for specialists including psychiatrists and endocrinologists to follow their patients after the volunteer clinic was shut down due to the pandemic.
In the US, the system is combined into an integrated platform. The patient uses the app and the doctor uses the EMR component.
Using the bot in Terem allows the team to use data science to make the bot smarter through a reinforced learning cycle. Terem data is unique in that it is structured data that was built over the last decade, unlike most data, where you have to sift through many words of unstructured information to achieve the same results.
A year ago, it would have been hard to imagine a world in which we receive top medical treatment remotely using our smartphones, but thanks to COVID, that has become a reality. And to tell you the truth, I see it as a silver lining that so many things have gone remote.
If Med & Beyond has its way, which it looks like it might, the totally inefficient process of seeing a doctor will disappear as quickly as we all hope COVID one day will, once vaccines are universally available.


Tags medicine Coronavirus COVID-19 Telemedicine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El How will Israel remember the coronavirus when it's over? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by