The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Hillel's Tech Corner: The Nopo brings best artisans to global audiences

The Nopo maintains a careful screening process to ensure a high quality of craftsmanship across the platform, as it aims to become the go-to platform for artisanal and authentic crafts.

By HILLEL FULD  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 22:06
The Nopo (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Nopo
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Months ago, right at the onset of COVID-19, I remember feeling hopeful it wouldn’t actually be so bad.
That maybe the media was taking the sensationalist route. But as time went on, people worldwide fell dangerously ill, and far too many of them passed before their time. Then public spaces started closing and international travel came to a halt. That was the start of livelihoods beginning to change.
I was suddenly unable to meet with the masterminds behind innovative companies, which put my vlog on an indefinite halt.
The hottest industry events were canceled, or went digital. Life became overwhelming for people who rely on office environments and industry events as part of their livelihood, and started to take a toll on our finances.
But the workforce expands far beyond the tech scene. What about the artisans of the world who rely on heavy tourism to make a living? Their worlds have shattered, but who is looking out for them?
Israel-based The Nopo, that’s who.
The Nopo is an experience-driven e-commerce platform that connects online shoppers with exceptional artisans in some of the most intriguing markets around the world. But this company is more than a direct to consumer B2C start-up, they also have those of us who are consumed by wanderlust in mind.
Through original content and unique virtual experiences, The Nopo takes its shoppers to faraway lands and stimulates meaningful human connection all from the comfort of one’s home. They host excellent original content featuring their artisans and showcasing the local art and design scene.
I know, you’re probably thinking that The Nopo is not like most of the other companies I’ve covered, but the need and impact is there.
By now it’s clear that the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the travel industry, but we’re thinking about, and hearing far less about the people and places that we were once accustomed to visit in far corners of the globe. Much of what makes our travel experiences so memorable are the people we meet and the unique crafts we fall in love with and take home.
Kelly Roth and Shanny Harel, The Nopo’s co-founders, met at the Kellogg-Recanati Executive MBA program in Tel Aviv. Roth spent the last decade managing cutting edge, multi-million-dollar ventures as an executive in an elite department in the israeli civil service. Harel started her career at Target Global, a German venture capital, after which she became the head of sales operations at Zap Group.
She is also the co-founder and chairwoman at ProWoman, a global female leaders’ community. It was at Kellogg-Recanati that the two began to develop their vision of a world in which people transcend their geographical and cultural boundaries to experience the true wonders of the world.
Both Roth and Harel insist that The Nopo isn’t a replacement for travel, but it can connect you to distant places and provide a feeling of the exotic while supporting local artisans gravely hurt by the current lack of tourism.
With restrictions on large gatherings and travel, the future of traditional crafts markets and bazaars seems bleak. It’s going to be a long time before the public will flock back to crowded markets. More than 20% of the workforce in Morocco, which is about 400,000 craftsmen and women, are completely dependent on the sales that come from incoming tourism. The numbers are even greater in other developing countries.
While artisans’ incomes have always ebbed and flowed with the seasonality of tourism, which was certainly a problem demanding a solution prior to COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated their situation. While there are many artisans that have their own websites, most barely have any visibility or clout. Then there is also the issue of having a viable international shipping and payments setup. The Nopo has been providing great relief to the artisans of Morocco in those regards.
Roth and Harel both realized that sustaining the craft industry’s future is an economic, as well as a cultural necessity. When they started reaching out to artisans, they were amazed by how open and trusting the artisans were. The artisans responded favorably to more than just the marketing and logistical support offered by The Nopo – they also longed to be part of a community of artisans who share similar values and the standards of quality and sustainability. Roth and Harel now have new artisans contacting them every day, asking to join the platform.
The Nopo maintains a careful screening process to ensure a high quality of craftsmanship across the platform, as it aims to become the go-to platform for artisanal and authentic crafts.
The Nopo’s operational support removes a number of hurdles for the artisans in accessing the global market, but what elevated these interactions from a business transaction to a collaboration was the realization of a shared purpose.
Roth and Harel both share a deeply human desire, which is now matched with technology that allows artisans to quickly create professional content in English using advanced NLP and automatic transcription and translation solutions and effortlessly stream experiences from the far reaches of the world, instantly connecting them with previously unreachable audiences.
Lofty visions aside, the North American Handcraft market is huge and growing, projected to reach $402 billion by 2024. The driving force behind the rise in the craft economy are millennials reaching their prime spending years, and they are increasingly focused on how products are made, in what conditions, and by whom.
Purchasing handcrafted items allows them to participate in conscious, even humanistic consumerism. Unlike mainstream and mass-produced products, artisan products represent unique, affordable luxuries made with mastery.
As they look ahead, the team is preparing to launch in Latin America later this year, which will clearly be a godsend for the artisans of the region that have been impacted by the lack of tourism in recent months.
It’s comforting to know that in its own unique way, The Nopo is allowing those who wouldn’t normally have been able to work from home, actually be able to do so in the post-pandemic world.
Nope, this isn’t like every other company I’ve covered, but when it comes to social impact, it doesn’t get much more meaningful than The Nopo.


Tags arts shopping Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Israel needs a new strategy in Gaza By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by