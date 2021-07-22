The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How Israel approaches diaspora relations is crucial - opinion

An effective action plan is required for a strong, stable and long-term connection between Israeli and American Jews.

By JAY, SHIRA RUDERMAN  
JULY 22, 2021 19:00
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog at their first work meeting, July 18, 2021. (photo credit: MARC NEYMAN/GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog at their first work meeting, July 18, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC NEYMAN/GPO)
The role of Israel’s presidency as it currently stands has been up for discussion for a number of years. Critics ask why taxpayers should cover the costs for a position that is largely ceremonial in nature and does not affect the day-to-day lives of Israelis.
In actuality, however, the events of recent years have proven the need for stability, diplomacy and an apolitical approach across several disciplines. Today, for example, when Jews in the US and around the Diaspora are facing significant challenges, having a president who acts as a unifying force is crucial.
One pressing challenge is antisemitism and threats to Jewish security. Lately, we’ve seen an alarming rise in antisemitism across the spectrum of American politics, while more anti-Jewish voices are heard on streets throughout the US from both the Right and Left. Those voices are also given legitimacy. President Isaac Herzog will have to contend with transforming antisemitism from a niche problem that only affects Diaspora Jews to a greater challenge facing the Jewish people as a whole, including the ones who live in Israel.
Another obstacle in relations with the Diaspora is the fact that younger people are criticizing and distancing themselves from Israel. These Jewish Americans from the younger generation have trouble reconciling their feelings toward Israel and their multicultural identity with their politics, which lean more to the Left and revolve around seeking justice for marginalized individuals. The days when young American Jews boasted about Israel as a source of pride, and when the Jewish state was a focal point for strengthening their Jewish identity, are no more. Herzog, then, will face an uphill battle in reinserting Israel into the lives of American Jews in a way that positions the country as a positive force for banding a people together, instead of being perceived as a liability.
The third challenge is maintaining a strong sense of Jewish identity in the Diaspora. As younger Jews become increasingly secular, their interest in Jewish life, culture and traditions wanes. This is not necessarily true for older Jews, many of whom still adhere to Jewish traditions even when they do not maintain a strictly observant lifestyle.
MR. HERZOG SHOULD strategize around how he can narrow this gap and promote a narrative of Jewish peoplehood in which Israel is not only about religion or ideology. For thousands of years we’ve been a link in a chain of traditions that should not be forgotten. Thus, a common denominator is needed that connects the most secular and most religious among us, thereby strengthening the bond with Israel.
Next, Herzog will have to contend with an environment in which major Jewish institutions are less relevant in American Jewish life. Jewish institutions have long been a rallying force among Jews, providing them with ways to observe Judaism in the Diaspora and support the State of Israel. With more and more young Jews turning away from these institutions, it may signal the downfall of many Jewish communities in the US. A paradigm shift among these institutions is needed so young Jews will learn and want to reengage with these organizations, and it is incumbent upon Herzog to identify what role the Israeli presidency might play in that process.
The fifth challenge will be raising public awareness surrounding Jewish life in America among Israeli Jews, who need greater access to their American brothers and sisters living an ocean away. Herzog will have to navigate what Israel’s role will be in this conversation. A stable connection between these two groups is critical. After all, American Jews comprise 45% of world Jewry. Not addressing their strategic importance would be a tactical error for Israel moving forward. The Israeli public needs to understand the value that American Jews have, and engage with them accordingly.
An innovative and creative approach is needed when reimagining how Israel interacts with Diaspora Jewry. Establishing a program that will jointly represent both communities could be an important first step. Herzog should be tasked with envisioning what this dialogue will look like and how both sides can feel that they have a seat at the table. With so many challenges ahead, a swift, efficient and robust action plan is required.
The Ruderman Family Foundation is eager and ready to offer such a plan. With President Herzog at the helm, we believe a strong, stable, long-term connection between Israeli and American Jews will lead to the stability, security and camaraderie that is necessary to prolong and enrich the existence of the Jewish people.

Jay and Shira Ruderman are president and executive director of the Ruderman Family Foundation.


Tags Israel isaac herzog diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by