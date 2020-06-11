The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How to value lives in the coronavirus pandemic – opinion

A life is a life. Can the Israeli healthcare system put that value into action?

By JAY RUDERMAN  
JUNE 11, 2020 21:11
A ventilator is seen at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse (photo credit: REUTERS)
A ventilator is seen at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Who lives and who dies? It is the jarring judgment call made far too often in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the unprecedented strain on the healthcare system.
In Israel, it was recently revealed that the Health Ministry’s official Ethics Committee recommended guidelines for hospitals to prioritize the lives of able-bodied people over those with disabilities should there have been any shortages in the limited access of life-saving ventilators. Due to public pressure, the guidelines for triage were updated but remain discriminatory toward people with physical disabilities, including those with limited mobility and reduced work capacity.
Link20, a social justice movement initiated by the Ruderman Family Foundation, advocated for these recommendations to be changed and met with the committee to promote change. However, the gaps remain and any decision is now in the hands of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
These challenges, of course, are not unique to Israel. Several US states have been accused of discriminatory practices on the treatment of people with disabilities, including in regard to the rationing of ventilators.
Washington state recommends transferring patients with “loss of reserves in energy, physical ability, cognition and general health” out of hospitals and into outpatient care. Alabama recently reached a resolution with the Office of Civil Rights at the US Department of Health and Human Services to remove the state’s discriminatory ventilator guidelines, in which people with “severe or profound mental retardation” or “moderate to severe dementia” had been deemed “unlikely candidates for ventilator support.”
Further, Massachusetts had released guidelines to determine who would receive a ventilator or ICU bed if one person’s life had to be prioritized over another during the pandemic. The Disability Policy Consortium, which is led by Link20 Leadership Program alum Colin Killick, brought together 14 disability rights and public health groups to spearhead a letter to Massachusetts policy-makers that urged them to help change the inequitable guidelines – and indeed, the state revised them in mid-April.
Against the backdrop of these developments, the Ruderman Family Foundation recently published a white paper, “Fair Resource Allocation During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” which calls for the implementation of more objective triage guidelines which can take into account the plight of vulnerable populations and avoid discriminatory procedures. The report recommends that medical facilities navigate an increasingly complex bioethical landscape by appointing a triage team tasked with making decisions about who will be prioritized to receive critical care based on clinical data for each patient, aiming to use resources in a way that maximizes patient survival.
The study also analyzes the landscape surrounding people with disabilities and disaster medicine, attending to patients with disabilities who have medical conditions other than COVID-19 and visitation in hospitals and residential facilities.
“It may become tempting to prioritize the needs of patients with COVID-19 over others who are critically ill due to other illnesses or trauma,” the authors explain. “However, favoring COVID-19 patients—simply on the basis of COVID-19—over patients with other conditions who may also need critical care would be arbitrary and unjust. Individuals with disabilities who experience non-COVID-19 medical emergencies should receive the standard of care or equivalent and they should be assured that disruptions or shifts in treatment are not pegged to a subjective evaluation of their quality of life.”
A life is a life. While medical personnel may need to make very difficult decisions during triage situations, any country and its medical system should not put a higher value on able-bodied patients over others. By doing so, we will devalue ourselves as a society based on equal rights for all. It is our responsibility to care for all regardless of preconceived notions about the value of the lives of people with compromised situations; by doing so, we will elevate ourselves as societies.
The pandemic has laid bare the various disparities and injustices that still occur in society for people with disabilities, including in regard to gaps in access to lifesaving medical care. This situation is nothing new, nor is it unique to the COVID-19 crisis. Rather, these longstanding and fundamental inequities are under unprecedented scrutiny which should inspire unprecedented action to address them.
We must use the pandemic era as an opportunity to end discrimination against people with disabilities, once and for all, in Israel, the US and the world over.

The writer is president of the Ruderman Family Foundation.


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates ventilator
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by