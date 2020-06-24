The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

In the end of Trump's term, the world’s number one superpower is dying

The message Trump sends to the American people is, whatever we can’t solve with force we will solve with more force!

By SHABTAI SHAVIT  
JUNE 24, 2020 21:18
A NATIONAL GUARD member looks out of a military vehicle earlier this month while riding near the White House following national protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
A NATIONAL GUARD member looks out of a military vehicle earlier this month while riding near the White House following national protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
President Trump’s former secretary of defense, retired Gen. James Mattis, responded to The Atlantic (June 6, 2020), on the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people – does not even pretend to try. Instead he tried to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequence of three years without mature leadership.”
“Leadership” is the key word to analyze in order to understand the leaders of the era in which we live in.
Three basic qualities are required from a true leader. First, he must have a charismatic personality. Charisma is a born trait of leadership and personal charm that generates great popular support. A trait that manifests the idea of “I will follow that person through hell.”
The second quality required from a leader is wisdom, in the sense of the ability consider and decide level-headedly what is the wheat and what is the chaff, what are the right priorities, what is the right thing to do, and more than that, what not to do, in order not to cross the border between courage and stupidity.
The third quality required from a leader is to be a human being. The leader must set a personal example, project reliability, be sensitive to the problems of those who serve under him, and behave not just as a ruler but also as an educator.
The leader’s supreme responsibility is all-inclusive and cannot be divided, whether the leader executes a vision or idea, moves people into action, or carries out a mission. He is the source, the innovator and the developer. He has the longest and widest view. He asks what and how, not why and when. He does the right thing not things right. He strives to expand his scope of responsibilities.
Unfortunately, the era of the truly great leaders has ended. Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Churchill, Stalin, de Gaulle, Mao, Ben-Gurion, Gandhi and Nehru – we don’t have leaders like these today. In this day and age, the first test we as citizens put our leaders through is whether in their speech and actions they unite or divide us.
I wholeheartedly agree with Gen. Mattis’s statement. I can attest that my own prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in his speech and actions, divides and does not unite. The question is: Why do divisive leaders do that? What is their motive? I can think of a few answers.
THE FIRST would be their wishes to preserve their rule. If they can convince their political base that the opposition, the media, Deep State, law enforcement and justice system are guilty of everything that is going wrong in the country they have a reason to ask that base to give them the mandate, extend their term in office so that they can rectify all the wrongs for which they supposedly bear no responsibility.
The second reason I would call the “strong leader” syndrome (instead of the enlightened leader). In the world of fake news, the entire values set we grew up on went haywire. Lies are “Alternative Truths” and everything that in the past was illegitimate has become legitimate.
In a photo where we saw former president Obama eulogize slain children, we saw him choking on his tears mid-speech. President Trump communicates via the cold and alienated Twitter.
Obama walked down the street, hand-in-hand with the people. Trump walk down the street surrounded by bodyguards, disengaged from his citizens.
Obama’s speech is inclusive, Trump’s is threatening.
The police’s job is to maintain law and order and protect the citizens. The National Guard’s job is to step in during civilian emergencies. The military’s job is to fight enemies, beyond the borders of the country.
Trump insists on deploying the military against his citizens as his first priority. It is clear he is power-drunk. The message he sends to the American people is, whatever we can’t solve with force we will solve with more force!
Unfortunately, Benjamin Netanyahu suffers the same syndrome. The product of the above equation between the ruler and his citizens is therefore not unity, equality and solidarity, but rather one of rulers and natives alienated from one another.
Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 43 seconds! While Floyd was later lying on the road next to his police cruiser, Chauvin was likely convinced that he was following his president’s messages.
The president needs to unite families who have lost 120,000 relatives to COVID-19, solve unemployment for tens of millions, contend with civil protests that spread all over the country and dampen the fuel of blatant racism. Instead, that president finds time to go to Florida for the weekend to watch the launch of the first American private sector spaceship, an endeavor that the president had nothing to do with but which provided him with a powerful photo op.
When one sees that in Manhattan, the capital of the world, refrigerated tractor trailers are parked every couple of blocks and loading corpses of COVID-19 victims, and Fifth Avenue is boarded up to fend off rampant vandalism, one cannot but whisper to one’s self: This is the number-one superpower in the world, a superpower that significantly contributed to the world in every field, and it is now dying. How sad!
The writer is the former director of the Mossad and the author of the forthcoming book Head of the Mossad – In Pursuit of a Safe and Secure Israel (Notre Dame University Press).


Tags protests Donald Trump police brutality american politics George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by