The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

In this coronavirus crisis, we are not in control

For a blink, it appeared as if Israel had surfaced from the coronavirus with scrapes and that it was time to move on, but this euphoria was short lived.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 11, 2020 10:15
TEL HASHOMER staff prepare to receive Israelis quarantined on the ‘Diamond Princess,’ on February 20 in Ramat Gan. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
TEL HASHOMER staff prepare to receive Israelis quarantined on the ‘Diamond Princess,’ on February 20 in Ramat Gan.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
It all started on February 5, when 15 Israelis were found to be among the 3,700 people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship – later known as the “coronavirus cruise ship” – who were forced to quarantine for two weeks on the banks of Japan after health officials confirmed that passengers had tested positive for COVID-19.
I wrote about this, and then about the struggle of the Foreign Ministry to release these Israelis after their isolation and bring them back to the country. About the mission of Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto to Japan to ensure the proper care of our four sick citizens at a military hospital outside of Tokyo.
It feels like a lifetime ago that Magen David Adom paramedics put on those alien-like personal protective equipment suits and transferred the returnees to the country’s new coronavirus ward at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer – the only such unit at the time. The travelers were put into isolation rooms.
“Sheba Medical Center has launched the first known coronavirus telemedicine program in the world this week, according to the hospital,” I reported at the beginning of the month – a scoop. “The program, which is being tested on Israeli patients suspected of having the respiratory virus, is twofold, according to Dr. Galia Barkai, head of telemedicine services at Sheba.”
The hospital launched an innovative combination of virtual care using a robot and a telemedicine application. Within weeks, coronavirus units started opening up across the country. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and outgoing Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov started paying Israelis near-nightly visits to their living rooms in the form of briefings about the state of the coronavirus in Israel.
I was the news editor (and still am), but suddenly my health reporter hobby became a COVID-19 obsession and I would stand in front of the nightly news and then attend those briefings to understand what was going to happen next. My days were filled with interviews with heads of hospitals and infectious disease specialists and my nights were filled with print outs from international and Israeli websites writing about the novel virus.
Before Shabbat, I would print out research reports and data analyses, Excel spreadsheets of infection rates by city, and then pour over them for hours at a time, trying to remember the highlights so that immediately after sundown I could jump onto my computer and write it.
“‘1 mil. Israelis with coronavirus is conservative,’ disease expert says,’” I wrote one day. I explained why Israel should lead efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Gaza and how coronavirus led to a surge in online new consumption, which has still not quite gone away.
I questioned: Is corona just a bad flu? How many people should we be testing each day? Could the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak be Israel’s first herd immunity model? Can you get COVID-19 twice? And how did Israelis catch corona?
MY ARTICLES broke down the restrictions in English for our readers and explained the virus’s symptoms to encourage people not to panic when they sneezed.
I critically assessed Israel’s testing policy, lockdown orders and use of masks, and I shared with the world the hope of an oral vaccine being developed by MIGAL – Galilee Research Institute, an intramuscular vaccine being designed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research, a plasma-based passive vaccine being prepared by Magen David Adom, and Pluristem’s innovative placenta cell therapy to help get COVID-19 patients get off ventilation.
There were heart-wrenching stories, such as when 49-year-old Tamar Perets-Levi, a widow from Lod, died of the virus, leaving her twin four-year-old boys as orphans; and the passing of Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, the founder of the NGO Gift of Life, who died at 55.
There were miracles, too.
United Hatzalah head Eli Beer was hospitalized at University of Miami Hospital for around six weeks. Most of that time he was in a coma and intubated. But Beer, who helped found the country’s second-largest emergency medical service, survived.
“I was sure I was not waking up,” he told me on our first call after his return to Israel, but “angels were watching over me.”
For a blink, it appeared as if Israel had surfaced from the coronavirus with scrapes and that it was time to move on, but this euphoria was short lived. The virus, it seems, is still among us and we don’t really know for how long.
We also don’t fully understand the long-term impact that the disease will have on the country. How many lives will be lost from the lockdown – to domestic abuse, suicide, starvation – rather than to the virus itself?
Me too. I have changed from these past few months. I don’t sleep as well as night. I am a little depressed and somewhat shell-shocked at the fragility of life as we know it. A car accident. A heart attack. A terror attack. Individual lives are altered forever; a global plague and the world has transformed.
We need a hug but we are afraid to touch. We stand two meters from each other at the crosswalk. We cannot see the joy or compassion of a smile through our masks.
We cannot gather.
But mostly we must come to terms that we are never really in control. Whether you believe in God or some other higher power, coronavirus has shown that there is something greater than us – a plan that we didn’t write.
“And He changes the times and the seasons; He removes kings and raises kings up; He gives wisdom to the wise And knowledge to those who have understanding” (Daniel 2:21).
Coronavirus has taught me to appreciate my children more, to love them more furiously. It has told me to breathe the fresh air on my morning run a little deeper.
This morning, I worked out harder than I usually do – testing my muscles and my mind. During my exercise, I watched the sunrise, too.
“I will push myself to the maximum,” I told myself, “take advantage of every minute.”
It’s a lesson though that is easy to forget as the chaos of school lunches and ponytails takes over. We do it every day, promise ourselves we’re going to change. When we don’t, we believe that tomorrow the sun will rise again in a sky of pink and orange and yellow.
Covering coronavirus has reminded me that sometimes we don’t have all the facts, but we always have faith.
The writer is news editor and head of online content and strategy for The Jerusalem Post.


Tags Israel Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by