The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Investments: Thinking about purchasing real estate abroad?

When investing in real estate, the goal is to put money to work today and allow it to increase so that you have more money in the future. The profit must be enough to cover the risks you take.

By DAPHNA FISHER  
DECEMBER 8, 2019 21:00
A SIGN advertises an open house for sale in Alexandria, Virginia. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
A SIGN advertises an open house for sale in Alexandria, Virginia.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
People with small savings can only dream of buying real estate property abroad. However, in today’s reality, where interest rates are almost unexciting, any offer to buy property for a reasonable five or six figure number, which will enable a long-term quality investment in countries such as Eastern Europe – especially in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary – as well as in Germany, the USA and England, sounds like a dream come true.
When investing in real estate, the goal is to put money to work today and allow it to increase so that you have more money in the future. The profit, or return you make on your real estate investment, must be enough to cover the risks you take.
Therefore, before hasting to sign the purchase documents and thinking about your future pension, there are a number of basic drawbacks for Israelis to consider in purchasing real estate property abroad: the distance issue (remote control), the disadvantage of not knowing the language, the different laws, regulations and economic issues in the target country that may affect the investment, the cost of legal proceedings if something goes wrong, and most importantly – the securities and guaranties provided by the seller.
In view of these shortcomings, and especially because recently we came across cases, in which people woke up one day, after a year or two of investment, facing a total loss of their (sometimes only) capital, understanding they were lured to invest in failed real estate transactions abroad, it is highly important to spend time and invest a relatively small amount, in advance, to get the help of professional experts in order to research the investment and make sure it is viable.
For example, it is important to read the jurisdiction clause in the contracts indicating where the investor is required to conduct any legal proceedings and/or claim of rights. This will almost always be in a foreign court and subject to foreign and unfamiliar law and legal systems. Hence, high costs will be involved as well as the issue of translation from a foreign language. (e.g.) an investment via a management company that after a period of returns stopped doing so as it was declared bankrupt, only to realize that you are not the only creditor and that numerous investors around the world have begun legal procedures, thus the chances of reimbursement or any profit from the investment is out of your reach. Alternatively, one may find out that the property is subject to a poorly drafted lease (sometimes by the inclusion of a series of charges and additional liabilities imposed on the property owner, and sometimes by not including certain clauses required, for example, authorizing the mortgage for the purchase of the property).
In order to maximize investment return, one should consult with a legal counsel who is well acquainted with the laws of real estate and land in the target country, well aware of the risk of various restrictions that could arise along the way, who can address the attorney of the transaction, who can observe the property and also check the background of the seller – and thus prepare a proper due diligence check.
Appropriate legal counsel will also perform, on behalf of the investor, investigations into the investor’s legal status in the transaction, namely – what legal safeguards, securities and/or guarantees for the benefit of the investor actually exist in the investment transaction, as well as conduct in-depth review of all contracts related to the transaction (such as the investor’s contracts: with the lender and/or the bank; with the company managing the investment or the property; with the seller and/or with the tenants of the property etc.), and also legal inquiries regarding the relevant applicable laws of the target country, the relevant taxation aspects, and more.
It should be noted that the contractual framework of such investment usually includes long-term agreements in complex legal language. Therefore, despite the fact that brokerage and investment firms offering overseas high rates investment properties with beautiful pictures often refer investors to the details of a foreign attorney, acting as the appointed legal counsel charged with handling the transaction on behalf of the purchasers, we recommend working and consulting with legal counsels solely on your behalf as an investor – lawyers in your country as well as local attorneys in the target country – that will review on your behalf the transaction and the foreign law contract clauses, and also explain to you the meaning of the whole foreign opportunity and its implications, so that you can get accurate explanations about the purchase process, rights and obligations and how to maintain the property. Small sums invested in proper personal preliminary legal surveillance may turn out to be the best long term investment you make.
The writer is a senior partner and head of the international department at Gideon Fisher & Co Law Firm and Notary.


Tags Money investment real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by