The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Iran murders its athletes. We need to ban them from the Olympics.

Afkari’s sham trial and execution are a stark reminder that Iran’s abuse of its own citizens extends to all segments of Iranian society.

By AVI MAYER  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 14:07
A portrait of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari during a demonstration on the Dam Square in Amsterdam, Sept. 13, 2020. (photo credit: EVERT ELZINGA/ANP/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A portrait of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari during a demonstration on the Dam Square in Amsterdam, Sept. 13, 2020.
(photo credit: EVERT ELZINGA/ANP/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
On Saturday, Sept. 12, Iranian authorities announced that 27-year-old wrestler Navid Afkari had been executed.
Although officials claimed that he had been hanged, BBC Persia reported that the wrestling champion’s family was only permitted to see his face and that his nose was broken, raising suspicions that he had been tortured to death. Afkari had previously told relatives that, while in prison, he had been hung from the ceiling of a torture chamber, beaten with an iron bar and a baton, and had plastic pulled over his head in order to suffocate him “to the very brink of death.”
Afkari was sentenced to death twice in connection with the murder of a security guard during anti-government protests in Shiraz in 2018. He and his brothers, Vahid and Habib, had participated in the protests and were arrested shortly thereafter. Charged with “insulting the supreme leader” and “waging war against God,” Afkari vehemently maintained his innocence. Despite glaring inconsistencies in the evidence presented against him, his own claims that his confession to the murder was obtained via torture, and appeals by sporting associations and human rights groups around the world, his conviction and death sentence were upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court. His brothers were sentenced to 54 and 27 years in prison, respectively.
Afkari’s sham trial and execution are a stark reminder that Iran’s abuse of its own citizens extends to all segments of Iranian society — even to its athletic community. Whereas other countries view their sportsmen and women as the embodiment of national values and ideals, Iran’s maltreatment of its athletes represents a distillation of the very worst elements of life under the ayatollahs.
Like Iranian women more generally, female athletes bear the brunt of the regime’s oppression. The nation’s only female Olympic medalist, Taekwondo competitor Kimia Alizadeh, fled the country in January of this year, calling herself “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.” Female athletes are barred from competing in a range of sports, prevented from even attending sporting events as spectators, and required — like all Iranian women — to wear a hijab in public, including while competing.
Alizadeh is far from alone. Dozens of athletes from a variety of fields have fled Iran due to government pressure or discrimination. In September 2019, Saeid Mollaei, an Iranian judo fighter, escaped the country for Germany after revealing that Iranian officials had forced him to lose matches so as not to compete against Israeli Sagi Muki. Boxer Mobin Kahrazeh and powerlifter Amir Mohammad Shahnavazi fled Iran for Austria and France, respectively, after suffering discrimination due to their shared Baluch ethnic identity. And earlier this year, world-class Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat sought asylum in the United Kingdom after a photo surfaced of her without her state-mandated hijab at a competition in Shanghai, drawing threats of arrest. She later revealed that she has Jewish roots. “All my life was about showing a fake image of myself,” she told The Telegraph. “I knew I couldn’t tolerate it any longer.”
Iran’s abuses against its own athletes represent clear violations of basic human rights. They also contravene the Olympic Charter, the set of rules and principles to which every country that participates in the world’s largest sports event must commit. Indeed, the charter reads like a charge sheet against the Iranian regime; there seemingly is nary a clause that Iran hasn’t violated in its campaign of oppression and intimidation. From statements about the Olympic spirit of “friendship, solidarity, and fair play” and the “principle of equality of men and women” to the obligation to “promote safe sport and the protection of athletes from all forms of harassment and abuse” and the prohibition against “discrimination of any kind,” Iran’s outrageous conduct puts it squarely at odds with both the letter and the spirit of the rules governing the Olympic movement.
My organization, the American Jewish Committee, has launched a campaign to bar Iran from participating in the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, set to take place next year in Tokyo. Thousands of people from 39 countries — including Iran — have already lent their voices to this effort. We must send the Iranian regime the message that it cannot be part of the Olympic family so long as it continues to harass, persecute and kill its athletes in flagrant violation of both basic human rights and the Olympic Charter. Unfortunately, the International Olympic Committee, which had condemned Afkari’s killing, has thus far ignored the growing calls for action against a regime that has consistently demonstrated its blatant disregard for the values of the Olympic movement.
There are precedents aplenty. South Africa was banned from the Olympics for decades due to its apartheid regime. In 2000, Afghanistan was barred from participating in the Sydney Games due to its discrimination against women. Over the past decade, Kuwait has been suspended from Olympic activities on several occasions due to government meddling in its Olympic Committee.
The time has come for Iran to join their ignominious company.
It is too late for Navid Afkari, but if we can compel the Iranian regime to think twice before abusing its athletes, perhaps we can save the life of another promising fighter for a better Iran. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags Iran olympics wrestling
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by